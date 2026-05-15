The Invisible Load of Caregiving: New Framework Addresses the Growing Reality Facing Families and Workers

Rosalyn Fast, Founder, Navigating Our Caregiving Seas

Caregiving has become an increasingly visible social and workforce issue across North America, however there is a new tool that can provide sone relief.

Many caregivers balance careers & caregiving responsibilities at home. When that invisible load goes unsupported, it impacts wellbeing, focus, & long-term sustainability for people & for organizations” — Rosalyn Fast, Founder, Navigating Our Caregiving Seas

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As caregiving becomes an increasingly visible social and workforce issue across North America, a new resilience framework developed by caregiver advocate and speaker Rosalyn Fast is bringing attention to what many experts describe as the “invisible load” carried by family caregivers.

Fast, founder of Navigating Our Caregiving Seas, has introduced the Stand Up 4 ME framework, a five-session workshop designed to support caregivers navigating the emotional and practical realities of caring for loved ones living with injury, chronic illness, disability, or the effects of aging.

“Caregiving often requires people to manage complex decisions, emotional strain, and daily logistics for others while trying to maintain their own stability,” Fast said. “Much of that responsibility happens quietly and often goes unrecognized.”

Across North America, caregiving frequently takes place within families rather than formal care systems. Spouses, partners, and relatives often coordinate medical appointments, manage treatments, oversee daily care, and navigate healthcare and social support services. These responsibilities can unfold alongside careers, parenting, and other personal commitments.

The intersection of caregiving and employment is becoming an increasingly important workplace issue. A 2024 report from Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School found that 80 percent of employees say caregiving responsibilities affect their productivity, yet only 25 percent of employers recognize the extent of that impact. Researchers note that this gap between employee experience and employer awareness can contribute to stress, burnout, and workforce challenges.

Fast’s work focuses on helping caregivers better understand and navigate the invisible responsibilities that accompany caregiving. The Stand Up 4 ME framework was developed to offer practical guidance for recognizing personal capacity, managing energy, and navigating complex systems while continuing to care for others.

The framework guides participants through a structured process that encourages reflection on personal wellbeing while providing tools to help caregivers sustain themselves in demanding circumstances. Participants are introduced to what Fast describes as a personal wellbeing compass, a concept designed to help caregivers stay connected to their own direction and resilience while supporting others.

Fast brings nearly three decades of lived experience to this work. She became a spousal caregiver following her husband’s traumatic brain injury, an experience that profoundly shaped her understanding of the realities caregivers face. Over time, that experience evolved into a broader exploration of the emotional, cognitive, and logistical demands that caregiving places on individuals and families.

“Many caregivers are also professionals, leaders, and colleagues,” Fast said. “They are showing up at work while managing responsibilities at home that few people see. Recognizing that reality is an important step toward building healthier workplaces and more sustainable support systems.”

Fast is an international keynote speaker and workplace resilience strategist whose work focuses on caregiving, invisible load, and sustainable wellbeing. Through speaking engagements and workshops, she examines how caregiving responsibilities intersect with workplace culture, personal resilience, and long-term wellbeing.

Her professional background contributes to the multidisciplinary perspective behind the Stand Up 4 ME framework. Fast holds a Bachelor of Education with a major in Physical Education, is an Eden Associate supporting culture change and wellbeing in care environments, and is a Level 2 Dementia Interpreter. She also holds a third-degree certification in PaKua Tai Chi, reflecting a long-standing commitment to movement, awareness, balance, and the connection between body and mind.

Researchers and policy experts increasingly point to caregiving as an issue that will continue to shape family life, workforce participation, and healthcare systems across North America in the coming decades. As conversations around caregiver support expand, initiatives like Stand Up 4 ME contribute to a growing dialogue about how caregivers can be better supported both personally and professionally.

Fast is available to provide expert perspective on caregiving, the invisible load carried by family caregivers, and the intersection of caregiving and workplace wellbeing.

Readers interested in learning more about the Stand Up 4 ME framework and caregiver resources can visit www.navigatingourcaregivingseas.com



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