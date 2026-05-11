Team Select Home Care Recognized as a National Award Winner for Private Duty Nursing Excellence across Pennsylvania

Team Select Best of Home Care Awards in PA Team Select Home Care Private Duty Nursing Team Select Award Winning Care in PA

Philadelphia-area home health leader recognized as Best of Home Care — honoring excellence in pediatric and adult care across PA Counties of Bucks and more

When the families we serve and the nurses we employ both rate their experience at the highest levels, that tells us we're doing something right.” — Jennifer Frankito, CMO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Select Home Care, a nationally recognized home health care organization, has earned three prestigious distinctions from Activated Insights through the Best of Home Care Awards program: Leader in Experience, Provider of Choice, and Employer of Choice. The announcement comes during National Nurses Month, a fitting moment to spotlight the skilled nurses and compassionate care teams behind these honors across Pennsylvania.The recognition reflects verified patient and caregiver feedback, not nominations or marketing submissions, making it one of the most credible quality benchmarks available to families searching for trusted private duty nursing in Philadelphia and surrounding communities.What the Recognition Means for Pennsylvania FamiliesActivated Insights is an independent organization that collects and evaluates direct feedback from home care clients, families, and caregivers to determine award recipients. The three distinctions Team Select earned represent a rare, simultaneous achievement:• Best of Home Care Leader in Experience — the highest level of recognition, awarded only to providers achieving top satisfaction scores from both patients and caregivers at the same time.• Best of Home Care Provider of Choice — based entirely on verified client and family satisfaction surveys, reflecting consistently high-quality, meaningful care experiences.• Best of Home Care Employer of Choice — awarded based on nurse and caregiver satisfaction data, recognizing organizations where care professionals feel supported, well-matched, and prepared to deliver excellent care."These awards aren't submitted, they're earned," said Jennifer Frankito, CMO, Team Select Home Care. "When the families we serve and the nurses we employ both rate their experience at the highest levels, that tells us we're doing something right. That balance is what defines truly exceptional home health care."Home Care at the Center of a Changing Healthcare LandscapeAcross Pennsylvania and the nation, demand for high-quality, in-home nursing care continues to grow; driven by an aging population, the increasing medical complexity of pediatric patients, and a healthcare system placing greater emphasis on keeping patients out of hospitals and in the comfort of home.For families of medically complex children and adults, including those requiring ventilator support, tracheostomy care, or long-term skilled nursing, access to consistent, compassionate care at home is not simply a preference. It is often a clinical necessity. Team Select's Pennsylvania teams specialize in exactly this level of care, supporting hospital-to-home transitions and reducing preventable readmissions through consistent, one-on-one skilled nursing.As healthcare systems across the Greater Philadelphia region increasingly look to home-based care as a critical extension of hospital services, providers with demonstrated, verified excellence are positioned to play an essential role in patient outcomes; for children, for adults, and for the families who advocate for them every day.Serving Philadelphia and Surrounding Pennsylvania CommunitiesTeam Select provides private duty nursing and home health care services throughout Pennsylvania, with a strong presence across:• Philadelphia• Montgomery County• Bucks County• Chester County• Delaware County• Lancaster and surrounding areasServices include one-on-one skilled nursing (RNs and LPNs), long-term pediatric home health care, adult private duty nursing, and family CNA programs, each tailored to the individual's clinical needs and personal circumstances.Why Nurse Satisfaction Drives Better Patient OutcomesThe Employer of Choice distinction carries particular significance during National Nurses Month. Amid a nationwide nursing shortage affecting home health agencies across Pennsylvania and beyond, Team Select's investment in caregiver experience is directly reflected in the quality of care delivered to patients.Activated Insights surveys nurses on the quality of their training, the responsiveness of office and support staff, their compatibility with patients, and whether they would recommend Team Select as a place to work and a provider for care. Earning high marks across every category of the caregiver survey, simultaneously with high patient satisfaction scores, is what elevates Team Select to Leader in Experience status.Team Select supports its Pennsylvania nursing workforce through continuing education and career development programs, tuition reimbursement opportunities, flexible scheduling, one-on-one patient assignments, and a culture built around genuine support and communication."When nurses feel valued and well-equipped, the people in their care experience the difference," said Shyree Phillips, Team Select’s Chief Clinical Officer. "Supporting our nurses isn't just the right thing to do, it's how we protect the quality of care for every patient and family we serve."About the Best of Home Care AwardsThe Best of Home Care Awards, administered by Activated Insights (formerly Home Care Pulse) , are among the most respected third-party quality benchmarks in the home health industry. Award recipients are selected exclusively based on verified survey data collected from clients, family members, and caregivers; with no nomination process, fees, or editorial selection involved.About Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care is a nationally recognized provider of private duty nursing and long-term home health care for medically complex children and adults. With offices and care teams across 16 states; including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Illinois, and more, Team Select delivers personalized, one-on-one care that supports patients where they feel most comfortable: at home.Personalized Care. Elevated Experience.For more information about home health care services in Pennsylvania, visit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.