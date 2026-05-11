Fort McCoy DPTMS holds April 2026 session of Semi-annual Training Workshop

Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) held a session of its Semi-annual Training Workshop from April 22-23 in building 220 at Fort McCoy.

DPTMS officials hold the workshop to help get training by units scheduled during each fiscal year. In the letter inviting guests it states, “Unit representatives should have a clear understanding of their commander’s intent and training guidance and be prepared to schedule training in fiscal year 2027 and make decisions to deconflict and lock in fiscal year 2026 training.”

Representatives who attended this workshop were also trained and registered in using the Range Facility Management Support System, or RFMSS. According to the Army, RFMSS is a U.S. Army computer-based scheduling and management system used to coordinate military training ranges, training areas, classrooms, barracks, and other training facilities.

RFMSS helps Army, National Guard, Reserve, and others to:

— Schedule live-fire ranges and maneuver areas.

— Reserve training facilities and classrooms.

— Track ammunition and weapons requirements.

— Coordinate range safety requirements.

— Manage training conflicts between units.

— Monitor facility usage and readiness.

— Record utilization data for installation management.

For the workship, DPTMS Range Officer said to attendees would “have the ability to schedule and synchronize their training requests with DPTMS Range Scheduling and Directorate of Public Troop Facilities personnel as well as other supporting installation agencies.” Those additional agencies included the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center, Network Enterprise Center, and the Fort McCoy Draw Yard.

During the first day of activities April 22, the workshop opened with a discussion by DPTMS Director Ginny Egli. The rest of the day was updates by DPTMS personnel and installation support agencies plus range visits and tours.

During the second day of activities April 23, attendees reviewed fiscal year 2028 priority periods, scheduled fiscal year 2027 training, deconflicted other training, and then an outbriefing and after-action review was held.

The first training by Fort McCoy DPTMS was held in April 2021, records show. The training event has continued since.

Fort McCoy has supported the training of at least 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. An annual-training record of 155,975 was set in fiscal year 2017.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”