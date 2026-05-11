ATAMMC Honors Nurses During 2026 Nurses Week with the Geraldine B. Posner Award

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 11, 2026) – In celebration of Nurses Week, the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) and the Posner Family proudly recognized two exceptional healthcare leaders with the prestigious Geraldine B. Posner Registered Nurse (RN) Award. This year’s honorees include Senior RN Awardee Lt. Col. Giang Martinez and Junior RN Awardee Ms. Christina Toy.

The Geraldine B. Posner Award, now in its 25th year, honors the legacy of Capt. Geraldine Posner, an Army Nurse whose exemplary service during World War II at Normandy in 1944 and subsequent commitment to her nation across the Army, Air Force, and Civil Service set a standard of excellence in nursing. Established in 2002 by the late Maj. Gen. Jack I. Posner, this award is presented annually to recognize exceptional professional service by both a Junior and Senior RN assigned to ATAMMC.

“This award recognizes nursing excellence as more than just clinical mastery; it reflects a direct contribution to our strategic efforts to build and sustain a ready medical force,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Tine, Senior Nurse in the ATAMMC Directorate for Medicine Services. “The recipients of this award uphold uncompromising standards of care, ensuring that the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center is prepared to provide life-saving support to the warfighter and their families whenever and wherever needed.”

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The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center serves a regional population of 250,000 personnel, with 90,000 enrollees receiving comprehensive inpatient and specialty care services. This 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot joint military medical facility is supported by 55 specialty clinics, an Inpatient Addictions Program, the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, and two satellite ambulatory care centers located in Dumfries and Fairfax, Virginia.