Notice for Public Review and Comment Hospital Community Benefit Summary and Analysis Report FY 2024

Pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes §19a-127k, the Office of Health Strategy (OHS) is responsible for producing an annual report with analyses, findings, and recommendations regarding Connecticut hospitals’ community benefit programs.

Community benefit refers to the services and activities nonprofit hospitals provide to obtain or maintain their tax-exempt status. This report reviews hospitals’ community benefit expense data from filing year 2024, annual status reports submitted to OHS, community health needs assessments (CHNA) and implementation strategies, hospitals’ financial assistance policies and hospitals’ governing boards. Data reviewed comes from 23 acute care hospitals operating in 2024.

Solicitation for Public Comment

OHS invites the public to provide comments on the Community Benefit Summary and Analysis Report. Written comments on the Community Benefit Summary and Analysis Report and dashboard must be received by the Office of Health Strategy by May 22, 2026, attention: Wendy Fuchs, Office of Health Strategy, PO Box 340308, 450 Capitol Ave MS51OHS, Hartford, CT 06016 or by email to OHS@ct.gov with the subject line “Community Benefit Summary and Analysis Report – Public Comment.”