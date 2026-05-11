Senate Approves Mullica Bill to Provide Safe, Reliable Transportation for Patients

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senator Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, to improve patient experience and strengthen oversight in the Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing (HCPF).

“After significant fraud was reported within the NEMT program at HCPF, we’re stepping up to ensure patient and provider safety, as well as efficient use of the state dollars we put into Medicaid,” Mullica said. “This bill would ensure proper accountability and oversight of programs that are crucial to patients receiving timely, effective care.”

HB26-1 328 , cosponsored by Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Weld County, would create a new advisory board that would be required to collaborate with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) brokers to establish rules and processes that prioritize patient and driver safety.

To strengthen patient safety, NEMT transportation providers would be required to maintain auditable electronic trip records, including patient pick-up and drop-off locations, GPS location data with time stamps, mileage traveled, and driver and vehicle identification. Video camera footage may be used for auditing purposes.

The bill also helps NEMT transportation providers by requiring changes in billing procedures to be clear, limited, and communicated to drivers. Brokers will be allowed to work with patients to schedule rides in advance and with adequate accommodation. To make ride scheduling seamless for patients, this bill allows patients to schedule both one-time and recurring rides, request a specific transportation provider, and have their preferences documented for auditing purposes.

To ensure ambulances can continue responding quickly to emergencies, they would be exempt from the new requirements of this bill. Rideshare companies that choose to participate in NEMT would be required to follow the guidelines.