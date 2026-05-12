Venocare Announces CalmCollect™ Needle-Free Blood Draw System Named a Fear Free® Preferred Product

Recognition supports more comfortable blood collection by veterinary teams and advances Fear Free care protocols in everyday practice

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venocare today announced that its CalmCollect™ Needle-Free blood draw system , which is a veterinary-specific application of Venocare's proprietary blood collection platform, has been designated a Fear FreePreferred Product, recognizing its role in supporting calmer, more comfortable blood collection experiences for veterinary patients. CalmCollect™ is part of the Venocare portfolio of patient-centric collection solutions.The designation reinforces Venocare’s commitment to helping veterinary teams deliver more positive and consistent care experiences for animals, clients, and clinical staff. Fear Freeis widely recognized for advancing the prevention and alleviation of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets through education, standards, and product evaluation. CalmCollect is designed to support these principles during one of the most common—and often stressful—clinical interactions: blood collection."CalmCollect revolutionizes veterinary care by eliminating painful needle sticks to ensure maximum patient comfort and pet owner peace of mind," said Dr. Lindsey Ganzer, DVM, Co-Founder, CEO, and Owner, North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. "By reducing animal anxiety and handling, and improving the blood collection process, CalmCollect creates a safer environment for staff while significantly boosting clinical workflow efficiency. This system is a game-changer for any practice prioritizing compassionate, Fear Free, and high-standard patient care."In both general practice and emergency settings, blood draws can introduce variability and stress for patients and staff alike. By enabling a more controlled and consistent collection process, CalmCollect helps veterinary teams reduce escalation, improve efficiency, and support a more positive overall visit.“This recognition from Fear Free reflects a core belief we’ve had from the beginning—that small changes in how care is delivered can have an outsized impact on the experience of both patients and providers,” said Dr. Amir Belson, Founder and CEO of Venocare. “We’re encouraged by the early feedback from clinics who have adopted CalmCollect and are seeing the difference firsthand. This helps validate that we’re addressing a real and important need across the veterinary community, and we're excited to have this available to veterinary practices across the country.”Venocare plans to expand access to CalmCollect through targeted partnerships with veterinary hospitals, specialty centers, and Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices across the United States.Veterinary professionals can learn more about CalmCollect™, request a clinic evaluation, or contact the Venocare team at www.calmcollectvet.com or via email at info@calmcollectvet.com.________________________________________About VenocareVenocare is a medical technology company focused on advancing vascular access and blood collection to improve patient and provider experience across both human and veterinary healthcare settings. The company’s technologies are designed to bring greater consistency, efficiency, and comfort to routine clinical procedures. Venocare is led by Dr. Amir Belson, a physician-entrepreneur and inventor with a track record of building and scaling innovative medical technology companies, including NeoGuide Systems, Vascular Pathways, and ZipLine Medical.For more information about Venocare, visit www.venocare.com About Fear FreeFounded in 2016, Fear Free is a recognized leader in improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them to help prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS). Through continuing education, certification programs, and practical tools, Fear Free supports veterinary teams, pet care providers, and pet caregivers worldwide in delivering compassionate care. With a growing global community, Fear Free continues to expand its impact on how care is delivered. Learn more at fearfree.com.________________________________________Media Contact: info@calmcollectvet.com________________________________________CalmCollect™ is a trademark of Venocare. Fear Freeand Fear Free Preferred Product are registered trademarks of Fear Free, LLC.

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