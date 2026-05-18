Setting the Standard: Carbon Performance Nations Puts Nashville Years Ahead of the 2026 Holistic Fitness Trend

How a Tennessee-born performance brand built the integrated strength and recovery model now defining the future of fitness

What makes us different isn’t just the equipment or premium recovery suites, but the culture, people of all fitness levels—from beginners to pro athletes—come here to get better. ” — Brent Laffey

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 wellness trends show people are placing a greater focus on longevity and a broader commitment to holistic health. Today’s health-conscious consumer is prioritizing functional strength training, recovery, mindfulness, and community.This shift has changed expectations for what a gym should offer. Recent global fitness reports show that people recognize strength training does more for the body than simply improve aesthetics or burn calories, with 94% of respondents saying the gym is one of their most important wellness tools.But they also want more than a room full of weights. The same research shows 88% now consider advanced recovery amenities like cold plunge, infrared sauna, compression therapy, and restorative yoga as essential parts of their daily fitness routine rather than optional extras.The transition from aesthetic-only goals to whole-body health has created demand for an integrated, holistic wellness model that brings together performance-driven strength training, premium recovery and relaxation amenities, evidence-based coaching, guided nutrition, and a community-driven culture under one roof. Carbon Performance Nations in Nashville, TN , is one of the clearest examples of the holistic, integrated fitness model. “The industry is catching up to a model we committed to long ago,” said Brent Laffey, Founder and Owner of Carbon Performance.While some fitness brands wait to see if holistic fitness is just a passing trend and others rush to catch up, Carbon Performance Nations has been focused on whole-body health for years.“Our motto at Carbon Performance has always been ‘more than a gym,” said Victoria Laffey, Founder and Owner of Carbon Performance.“We created an integrated performance space long before cold plunges, infrared saunas, and recovery-focused training became popular.”Carbon Performance Nations, the brand's second Tennessee location in what is now a rapidly expanding multi-state fitness and wellness brand , isn’t following a trend. They forged it, setting an example for how an integrated fitness model should operate.“What’s being described as a new movement is how we’ve always done things,” said Jarrad Tausz, CEO of Carbon Nations.“Our operations are structured so that strength training, recovery, coaching, and nutrition are not separate departments; they function as one system.”When you step inside the modern, upscale 35,000-square-foot, multi-level Carbon Performance Nations facility, it’s clear they truly live up to their “more than a gym” philosophy.It is a true fitness and wellness destination, featuring:A premium selection of hundreds of pieces of cutting-edge equipment from industry-leading brands such as Arsenal Strength, Panatta, Hammer Strength, Prime, Atlantis, and Life FitnessA wide variety of group classes that support both mind and body health, including high-intensity conditioning, Hyrox training, cycling, Pilates, and yogaLuxury locker rooms stocked with essentials, and advanced recovery amenities, including cold plunge therapy, infrared saunas, Normatec compression systems, and TheragunsOne-on-one personal training from certified coaches who create customized workout and nutrition programs based on comprehensive assessments, including InBody body composition analysisThe Carbon Fuel nutrition bar, where members can grab high-protein smoothies and macro-friendly mealsA retail and supplement store with apparel, energy and hydration drinks, and top-tier products from trusted sports nutrition brandsBeyond the elite equipment not typically found in other gyms and advanced recovery amenities, the culture defines the experience. Carbon Performance is large, modern, and upscale, yet structured to remain community-driven and welcoming to every fitness level.“What makes us different isn’t just the equipment or premium recovery suites, but the culture,” said Brent Laffey. “People of all fitness levels—from beginners to pro athletes—come here to get better. They stay because our facility offers every advantage for success and a supportive community.”Starting as a 4,000-square-foot gym in Franklin, TN, Carbon Performance has grown into one of the fastest-growing gym brands in the country, with four locations across three states. This growth shows there’s strong demand for a holistic fitness model that combines strength, recovery, coaching, and nutrition in one membership.While other gyms try to catch up, Laffey says he plans to refine the holistic membership experience that made Carbon Performance Nations a leader in integrated performance and to expand into new regions.“I didn’t expect integrated wellness centers to become a fitness trend. I simply built a space I felt was missing. It’s great to see the industry now embracing the model we believed in and committed to years ago.”###About Carbon PerformanceCarbon Performance delivers a performance-driven, science-informed approach to strength training, recovery, and nutrition. With locations in Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as additional markets in Georgia and North Carolina, the brand integrates elite equipment, structured coaching, advanced recovery infrastructure, and community inside environments built for measurable, long-term results.To learn more about Carbon Performance Nations, visit: https://carbonperformance.com/nations-tn/

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