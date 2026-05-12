Arden Courts at Avon and Farmington to Host Dr. Tam Cummings for ‘Power of the Mind’ Dementia Conference

Free event offers expert education, caregiver tools, and limited one-on-one consultations

AVON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arden Courts at Avon and Arden Courts at Farmington will host Power of the Mind with Dr. Tam Cummings, an educational dementia care conference designed to support families, caregivers, and professionals navigating Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The event will take place Friday, June 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Avon Free Public Library* in Avon, Connecticut.

The conference will feature nationally recognized gerontologist, author, and dementia care expert Tam Cummings, PhD. Known for her ability to break down complex diagnoses into clear, actionable strategies, Dr. Cummings has educated caregivers and healthcare professionals across the country and is widely recognized for her work in dementia care education and program development.

“The question is not is it dementia, the question is which dementia is it? When caregivers understand that, it changes how they support their loved one,” said Dr. Tam Cummings, PhD, gerontologist. “This event is about giving people that clarity and the tools to act on it.”

Throughout the program, attendees will gain practical insight into recognizing when it may be time for additional support, understanding the differences between types of dementia, practicing self-compassion as a caregiver, and improving communication with healthcare providers.

“Caregivers are often piecing together information from many different places, and it can be difficult to know what truly applies to their situation,” said Hollis Hartman, Memory Care Advisor, Arden Courts at Farmington. “This conference brings that information together in a way that is clear, relevant, and immediately useful, so families can move forward with a better sense of direction and support.”

A limited number of attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in scheduled one-on-one consultations with Dr. Cummings following the conference, offering personalized guidance tailored to individual needs.

The event will include a complimentary lunch, vendor resources, community connections, CEU credits, and raffles. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with local organizations providing services and support for individuals living with dementia and those who care for them.

The Avon conference is part of Arden Courts’ broader Power of the Mind educational series, which brings expert-led dementia education and support to communities nationwide.

The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance. Space for one-on-one consultations is limited.

For additional information and to register, please visit the event’s Eventbrite page or Hollis Hartman 860-543-1010.

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About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

About Tam Cummings, PhD

Tam Cummings, PhD, is a gerontologist and nationally recognized dementia care expert. She founded her practice in 2009 to advance caregiver education and improve dementia care programs. A top-ranked speaker at more than 300 conferences, she is the author of four books for caregivers and the developer of the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT), based on decades of research in skilled nursing and memory care. Dr. Cummings has served as a subject matter expert on state-funded training initiatives aimed at improving care practices and reducing the use of antipsychotic medications.



*This event is not sponsored by the Avon Free Public Library.

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