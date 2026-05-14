Rider Training Sites Across U.S. Offer Free Chance to Try Motorcycling

Motorcycle Safety Foundation Launches Super RIDE Day Weekend, May 29-31

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Motorcycle Safety Foundation is launching Super RIDE Day Weekend, May 29–31, a coordinated national effort with training providers across the country to introduce those curious about motorcycling to the right way to get started — with proper training, professional coaching, proper gear, and appropriate-sized motorcycles.More than 40 training sites across 23 states have already committed to hosting events, with additional participation expected in the coming weeks.MSF is the country’s leading safety resource and advocate for motorcyclists. Its comprehensive, researched-based education and training systems offer courses for riders of every experience level — from those who are brand new to riding or those with years of experience.RIDE Day provides a structured introduction to motorcycling led by MSF-certified RiderCoaches, using training ranges, appropriate motorcycles, and proper gear to ensure first experiences take place in a controlled, professional environment.Since launching in 2022, more than 5,000 people have participated in RIDE Day events across 199 events in 29 states.“RIDE Days create a clear and accessible starting point for people interested in riding,” said Corey Eastman, Director of Rider Education Expansion at MSF. “It connects new riders with local training locations, so they know where to go when they decide they want to learn to ride. Since RIDE Days were so popular, we decided to launch Super Weekend to give people across the country the opportunity to participate.”MSF survey data shows that 50% of RIDE Day participants go on to complete an MSF Basic RiderCourse, the course used to earn a motorcycle license.“We have also learned from past events that RIDE Day participants have wanted to try riding for a long time, with 41% stating they have wanted to try riding for ‘As long as I can remember,’” Eastman said. “When asked what has stopped them in the past, 73% said ‘Access to a motorcycle, gear, space, and a knowledgeable person to guide them,’ has been the major obstacle. MSF Super RIDE Day Weekend helps remove those obstacles.”More information on RIDE Day or the Super RIDE Day Weekend can be found here: https://msf-usa.org/ride-day/ About the Motorcycle Safety FoundationThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation is the world’s leading authority on motorcyclist safety, setting the standard for rider training and education. As a not-for-profit, MSF partners with federal and state agencies, the U.S. military, and industry leaders to deliver comprehensive, research-based training curricula for riders of every skill level. MSF supports a nationwide network of more than 2,000 training sites with nearly 7,000 certified coaches. Since 1973, MSF has trained more than 13 million riders. The organization is supported by leading manufacturers including American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For more information or to enroll in a course, visit MSF-USA.org. Keep up with MSF’s latest updates on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

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