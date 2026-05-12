New Platform Sold By Data Gives San Diego Home Sellers Transparent Performance Data to Find Their Top Listing Agents

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Free tool for home sellers ranks local real estate agents by verified transactions with no paid placements or black box algorithms

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sold by Data , a new real estate technology platform, announced its launch for San Diego home sellers. The free service uses publicly available transaction data to rank the top three real estate listing agents in any zip code based on measurable performance metrics, including sale-to-list price, days on market, failure rate, local knowledge, and experience.Unlike competing platforms, Sold by Data does not use proprietary algorithms or accept payment from agents to improve their ranking. Every metric displayed is drawn directly from current and closed transaction records and visible to the seller, giving home sellers the same data transparency that has long been available to industry professionals."San Diego homeowners make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives with surprisingly little information. We built Sold by Data to change that. The data that real estate professionals rely on every day should be just as accessible to the seller who is choosing their listing agent." — David Harding, Founder, Sold by Data."It was really helpful to get actual data instead of just going with a feeling." — Scott C., San Diego County home seller, Coronado, CA.How It WorksHome sellers visit soldbydata.com and enter their address. The platform analyzes closed transaction records and returns a ranked report of the top three agents who have performed in that area. The service is completely free for sellers. Sold by Data earns a referral fee from the agent only when a transaction closes, aligning the platform's incentives directly with the seller's outcome.Sellers can also customize the ranking by adjusting the weight of each metric based on what matters most to them. A seller who prioritizes a fast sale may weigh Days on Market more heavily, while a seller focused on maximizing their final price may emphasize the Sale-to-List ratio. As the weights shift, the top agents update accordingly, putting the seller in control of the desired results they care about most.Key Metrics Used in Agent RankingsSale-to-List Price (Price Alpha): The agent’s average sale-to-list ratio is measured against the median for similar homes in the same zip code, property type, and quarter.Days on Market: This measures how many days faster or slower an agent sells compared to similar homes in the same zip code, property type, and quarter.Failure Rate: The percentage of an agent's listings that expired, were cancelled, or were pulled from the market without a sale. Other platforms ignore this metric and no real estate agent discloses this.Local Knowledge: A count of how many homes an agent has closed in the zip code in the last 3 years. An excellent agent with no local experience may not know the neighborhood's buyer pool or pricing dynamics.Experience: The total number of homes an agent has closed across all areas over the last 5 years, distinguishing a seasoned agent from someone who has had a strong recent run.AvailabilitySold by Data is currently available to home sellers in San Diego County. The platform is accessible at soldbydata.com.Sold by Data is a San Diego-based real estate technology company that helps home sellers identify the highest-performing listing agents in their zip code using transparent performance data. The platform is free for sellers and operates on a pay-at-closing referral model. For more information, visit soldbydata.com or contact hello@soldbydata.com.

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