Murder at Tutley Brewery Blends Family Secrets, Murder, and Small-Town Corruption in Behcet 'Ben' Kaya’s Latest Mystery

Behcet “Ben” Kaya

New Jack Ludefance novel delivers a detective story where buried truths and family loyalty collide within one of Georgia's most powerful brewing dynasties

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Behcet “Ben” Kaya returns with Murder at Tutley Brewery: A Jack Ludefance Novel, a gripping mystery that blends classic detective storytelling with psychological tension, family dysfunction, and long-buried secrets. Set in the small town of Tutley, Georgia, the novel follows private investigator Jacques “Jack” Ludefance as he unravels a murder tied to one of the region’s most influential families.

“At its core, this is a story about what families choose to hide and the emotional cost of silence,” says Kaya. “The mystery matters, but so do the relationships, the grief, and the difficult choices people make when reputation and truth collide.”

The mystery begins with the shocking death of Wilhelmina Wein, the newly appointed CEO of Tutley Brewery, whose body is discovered floating inside a vat of fermenting liquid. With little evidence and growing suspicion surrounding the powerful Wein family, Jack Ludefance is hired by Wilhelmina’s grandfather, Detlef Wein Jr., to uncover the truth behind the killing.

“This story explores the German beer industry. I became fascinated by its history and wanted to share that knowledge while creating an action-packed thriller,” Kaya explains. “My Jack Ludefance series blends past and present in ways that still resonate today.”

Reviewers have praised the novel for its layered storytelling, emotional tension, and carefully crafted mystery. In a recent review, critic Alma Boucher described the book as “a compelling blend of small-town mystery, buried family secrets, and methodical detective work,” while noting that its strength lies in the “slow unraveling of long-held secrets.”

“Readers enjoy the Jack Ludefance series because Jack constantly finds himself caught between truth, loyalty, and the secrets people will do anything to protect,” concludes Kaya. “He’s relatable, sharp, and full of Southern charm and charisma, even while navigating the darkest sides of human nature.”

Through themes of secrecy, legacy, and moral ambiguity, Murder at Tutley Brewery asks readers difficult questions about justice, loyalty, and whether uncovering the full truth always comes without consequences.

Murder at Tutley Brewery: A Jack Ludefance Novel is available now https://bit.ly/4uWxgdl

Kaya has also been invited to participate in a book signing event at the Santa Rosa Public Library in Gulf Breeze, Florida, on May 29 and 30, 2026.

About Behcet “Ben” Kaya

Behcet (Ben) Kaya is the internationally recognized author of nine novels and a graduate of CSU Channel Islands with a BA in Political Science. His Jack Ludefance PI series has earned acclaim for its sharp plotting, emotional depth, and exploration of timely themes. Kaya divides his time between Florida and abroad, continuing to write stories that entertain, challenge, and inspire.

For more information about Kaya and upcoming releases, visit his website: https://bkaya8.allauthor.com/#intro

Behcet “Ben” Kaya is available for interviews.

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