Arden Courts Communities Across Northeast Ohio to Host ‘Power of the Mind’ Dementia Conference with Dr. Tam Cummings

Free educational event brings expert guidance, caregiver tools, and limited one-on-one consultations to the region

VALLEY VIEW, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arden Courts communities in Bath, Chagrin Falls, Parma, and Westlake will host Power of the Mind with Dr. Tam Cummings, an in-depth dementia care conference designed to support caregivers, families, and professionals navigating Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The event will take place Tuesday, June 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Sherwood Forest Event Center in Valley View, Ohio.

The conference will feature nationally recognized gerontologist, author, and dementia care expert Tam Cummings, PhD. Known for her practical and approachable style, Dr. Cummings has educated thousands of caregivers and healthcare professionals nationwide, helping them better understand the complexities of dementia and apply meaningful strategies in daily care.

“Dementia is not just one condition. Each form presents differently, and understanding those differences is what helps caregivers respond with confidence,” said Tam Cummings, PhD, gerontologist. “This conference is designed to give people practical insight they can use right away.”

Throughout the day, attendees will gain real-world insight into key aspects of dementia care, including recognizing when it may be time for additional support, understanding the differences between types of dementia, practicing self-compassion as a caregiver, and improving communication with healthcare providers.

“Families are often trying to make decisions in moments that feel uncertain or overwhelming,” said Nilza Helena Pinho De Araujo Cost, Executive Director, Arden Courts at Parma. “Bringing education like this into the community gives people the clarity and direction they need to move forward with greater confidence and a better understanding of what their loved one is experiencing.”

A limited number of attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in scheduled one-on-one consultations with Dr. Cummings following the conference, offering personalized guidance tailored to individual situations.

The event will include lunch, vendor resources, networking opportunities, CEU credits, and raffles. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with local organizations specializing in dementia care, senior services, and caregiver support.

This conference is part of Arden Courts’ broader Power of the Mind educational series, which brings expert-led dementia education and support to communities across the country.

The conference is free to attend, and registration is available in advance. Space for one-on-one consultations is limited.

For additional information and to register, please visit the event’s Eventbrite page.



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About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

About Tam Cummings, PhD

Tam Cummings, PhD, is a gerontologist and nationally recognized dementia care expert. She founded her practice in 2009 to advance caregiver education and improve dementia care programs. A top-ranked speaker at more than 300 conferences, she is the author of four books for caregivers and the developer of the Dementia Behavioral Assessment Tool (DBAT), based on decades of research in skilled nursing and memory care. Dr. Cummings has served as a subject matter expert on state-funded training initiatives aimed at improving care practices and reducing the use of antipsychotic medications.

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