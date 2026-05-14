Collective 54 Retreat Equips 50 ProServ Founders with AI Operating System for Expansion Revenue; Deal Closed in the Room

Members learned the methodology on Day 1, stood up the AI Account Manager on Day 2, and left with a working system — not a framework to revisit later.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54 , the first community exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms in NAICS 54, today announced the successful conclusion of its Q2 Retreat, held April 22–24, 2026 at Hotel Emma in San Antonio and the founder’s ranch in the Texas Hill Country. The invite-only gathering brought together 50 members from Collective 54 for a two-day workshop on engineering expansion revenue from existing client accounts.The Retreat introduced members to The Operating System for Expansion Revenue, Collective 54’s proprietary methodology for identifying and capturing untapped revenue inside existing accounts, and installed the AI Account Manager, a Collective 54-built product available exclusively to members. The AI Account Manager continuously monitors client accounts to surface expansion signals, map white space, and recommend next-best actions, moving members beyond the manual, periodic account reviews that have historically defined boutique-firm account management.“Our members don’t come to a Retreat to be inspired, they come to install something new in their firm by the time they fly home,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “In two days, 50 founders learned The Operating System for Expansion Revenue on Day 1. Then stood up a working version of the AI Account Manager on Day 2. One member closed an expansion opportunity he identified in the room. That’s the bar we hold ourselves to.”The Q2 Retreat is part of Collective 54’s quarterly Retreat series, designed exclusively for members making the operational shift to AI-Native firms. Each Retreat pairs methodology with hands-on installation, so members leave with a system they can run the following week, not a framework to revisit later. Since launching in January 2020, Collective 54 members have completed 59 successful firm sales representing more than $3 billion in transactions across North America, and the AI-Native tier is designed to extend those outcomes by increasing enterprise value through systematized growth inside existing accounts.“At Pivotal Advisors, we left the Q1 Retreat with a clear playbook for generating new leads and put it to work the following week, and we’ve booked wins because of it. That’s exactly why I came back for Q2. The topic is different this quarter, expansion revenue inside existing accounts, but the model is the same: methodology on Day 1, installation on Day 2. I expect to have another set of results to report by the next Retreat,” said Steve Hoeft Partner at Pivotal Advisors, member of Collective 54.About Collective 54Collective 54 is the first community exclusively for founders of boutique professional services firms in NAICS 54. Founded in January 2020, Collective 54 members have completed 59 successful firm sales representing more than $3 billion in transactions across North America. The community is designed to help founders make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable through six core capabilities:1. Network — A curated community of founders who apply and are admitted based on strict criteria, ensuring every member is a peer worth knowing.2. Content — Actionable learning with proven best practices, proprietary methodologies, practical tools, pre-configured templates, and on-demand courseware tailored to scaling professional services firms.3. Data — Proprietary benchmarks and data-driven insights to value the firm and guide key financial decisions.4. Coaching — Personalized support through one-on-one sessions, small-group coaching, and structured mentor-protégé relationships.5. Events — Weekly virtual sessions, monthly deep-dives, local workshops, and the annual flagship event, The Reunion.6. Software — A purpose-built member portal featuring AI-enabled search, event calendar, meeting archives, and a business exchange for member-to-member referrals.Collective 54 serves NAICS 54, which includes consulting, IT services, marketing agencies, accounting and finance, legal services, architectural and engineering services, design, and software development firms.Learn more: www.collective54.com Listen to the Pro Serv Podcast: https://www.collective54.com/podcast/ Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/collective54

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