Discover Dazzling Minerals and Fascinating Fossils at the Texas Mineral & Fossil Dallas/Plano Show This Weekend

Vivianite Crystal, Unique Minerals, photo by Jeff Scovil

Event at Plano Event Center Includes Free Admission/Parking

Whether you are a dedicated collector, a jewelry lover, or looking for a fascinating family weekend, this is the event of the season.” — Sandra Gonzales, RMGM Promotions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public is invited to dig into the wondrous world of gems, minerals and fossils this weekend at the Texas Mineral & Fossil Show, presented by RMGM Promotions.

The family-friendly event is set for Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway. Hours are 10 am–6 pm Friday and Saturday, and 10 am–4 pm Sunday.

“Whether you are a dedicated collector, a jewelry lover, or looking for a fascinating family weekend, this is the event of the season,” says Sandra Gonzales of RMGM Promotions. “The stunning Gail Copus Spann exhibit ‘Brazilian Beauties,’ a show exclusive, is a must-see for crystal enthusiasts. In addition to many other top-quality retail dealers and displays, it is easy to see why this is Texas's favorite rock show.”

Other notable dealers and exhibitors include Jason Roys, owner of Lost Creek Mining; Evan Jones and Marc Miterman’s Unique Minerals, Inc.; the Jim and Gail Spann Collection; and Geoffrey Notkin, owner of Notkin Rock & Fossil, star of TV’s "Meteorite Men," and president of the Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences.

Mr. Roys has exhibited at the Dallas/Plano Show for several years. He describes it as “a unique show and one of the best in the south region,” noting that guests can find “everything from two-dollar rocks to museum-quality specimens.” His Lost Creek Mining booth will feature stunning aquamarine crystals from Mount Antero, Colorado.

Bethany Hastings, Director of Sales at the Plano Event Center, says, “The Plano Event Center is honored to welcome the Texas Mineral & Fossil Dallas/Plano Show back for its fifth consecutive year. This milestone reflects the remarkable enthusiasm the event brings to our venue, filling our halls with families, collectors, and learners eager to experience the planet’s most extraordinary natural wonders. We are proud to host an event that continues to energize our community and showcase Plano as a destination for discovery.”

Highlights of the event include:

• Free admission and parking

• Dozens of retail dealers with gems, minerals, fossils, and unique gifts

• Exclusive collections on exhibit

• Live geode cracking

• Free rocks for kids

• $100 gift voucher drawing (Friday only)

For more information, including a complete list of dealers and floor map of the event, visit https://www.rmgmpromotions.com.

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