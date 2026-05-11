Clark Dietz, Inc. Earns Continued Recognition on ENR Top 500 Design Firms List

Clark Dietz is #450 - ENR Top 500 Design Firms

Clark Dietz ranked No. 450 on ENR’s 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list, reflecting continued growth and commitment to community-focused engineering.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark Dietz , Inc. has once again been named to the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms list, ranking No. 450 in 2026. This continued presence on the national list reflects the firm’s steady growth and the strength of its people, projects, and client relationships.The ENR Top 500 ranks U.S.-based firms annually based on revenue from design services performed in the previous year and serves as a benchmark for performance and impact across the engineering industry.“Our continued presence on the ENR Top 500 is a direct reflection of our people and the work they do every day,” said Wes Christmas, PE, MBA, CEO of Clark Dietz. “We are focused on sustainable, responsible growth — growing in a way that creates opportunity for our staff, strengthens our relationships, and helps the communities we serve function better, safer, and more reliably every day.”Clark Dietz provides engineering and construction engineering services across transportation, traffic, bridges and structures, water, wastewater, stormwater, civil and environmental engineering, and mechanical and electrical design. With offices throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the firm continues to expand its regional impact while maintaining a strong, collaborative culture.The firm’s continued presence on the ENR Top 500 reflects its focus on steady, sustainable growth and its commitment to delivering high-quality, community-focused infrastructure solutions.About Clark DietzClark Dietz, Inc. is a recognized leader in infrastructure engineering, dedicated to improving communities through practical, collaborative, and forward-thinking design. With over 65 years of experience, the firm brings together experts across multiple disciplines to engineer quality of life.For more information about Clark Dietz and its leadership team, visit www.clarkdietz.com or follow Clark Dietz on Facebook ( @ClarkDietzInc ), Instagram (@Clark.Dietz) or LinkedIn ( @Clark-Dietz-Inc ).

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