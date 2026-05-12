MORE THAN A GYM: INSIDE CARBON PERFORMANCE, CHARLOTTE’S NEW HUB FOR HOLISTIC FITNESS

Popular fitness & wellness brand expands into one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing wellness markets, bringing a new model of integrated strength and recovery.

We aren’t a spa with weights, we are a high-performance fitness and nutrition destination built to support real training and long-term health.” — Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Carbon Performance

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Performance , a multi-location fitness and nutrition brand known for its “more than a gym” philosophy, has opened its fourth and largest location in Charlotte, North Carolina.Located in the heart of Charlotte’s thriving Lower South End district, Carbon Performance delivers a luxury fitness experience that feels like a five-star hotel but operates like an elite performance club.“We’re not just another basic gym,” said Brent Laffey, Founder and Owner of Carbon Performance.“We are bringing a new standard of performance-driven, holistic wellness to Charlotte, where people have everything they need to train hard, recover properly, and receive evidence-based coaching and nutrition guidance under one roof.”A New Kind of Fitness Destination for CharlotteWhen you step inside the over 43,000-square-foot Carbon Performance space, the difference from a typical gym is immediate. The atmosphere feels modern and luxurious, but the focus is clear: performance.“We aren’t a spa with weights,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Carbon Performance.“We are a high-performance fitness and nutrition destination built to support real training and long-term health.”The gym floor features hundreds of state-of-the-art machines not typically found in traditional gyms, along with expansive free-weight areas, functional training zones, cardio equipment, and performance turf.Beyond the training floor, members move into luxury locker rooms and a dedicated recovery lounge offering cold plunge, infrared sauna, red light therapy, and compression systems. A diverse selection of group fitness classes, an on-site nutrition bar, and a retail and supplement store complete the experience.“Carbon Performance is more advanced than a traditional gym, more performance-driven than upscale lifestyle fitness clubs, and more integrated than boutique studios that offer either classes or recovery but not a cohesive system. We built a model where training, recovery, and coaching are engineered to work together,” said Brent Laffey.More than the space itself, it is the system behind it that truly sets Carbon Performance apart. “From the moment someone walks in, every element in this space exists to move them forward,” said Armond Hill, General Manager of Carbon Performance Charlotte. “Carbon Performance is for people who take their health seriously and want an environment that matches that commitment.”Every staff member is deeply knowledgeable in performance training, recovery science, and holistic wellness, and the certified personal trainers are more than cheerleaders. They are experts in body composition, strength progression, athletic performance, metabolic health, and nutrition.“Our job is to remove guesswork,” said Logan Harsson, Personal Training Supervisor at Carbon Performance. “We assess, we program, and we adjust. Training, recovery, and nutrition are planned together so members are not just working hard, they are actually progressing.”Meeting Charlotte’s Demand for Holistic, Performance-Focused FitnessCharlotte’s wellness scene has grown substantially in recent years, expanding beyond traditional gyms and boutique studios into a market that now includes full-service wellness centers and recovery-focused concepts.That growth mirrors a broader national shift toward holistic fitness. In Charlotte alone, more than 70 percent of fitness-related searches now include terms such as recovery, cold plunge, and infrared sauna.Even with that momentum, one gap remained: a facility that delivers serious strength training, advanced recovery, diverse group fitness, and expert coaching in one system.Carbon Performance Charlotte was built to close that gap. Strength training, group programming, recovery infrastructure, and nutrition guidance function as one performance-driven model; a framework that has already proven successful in the brand’s Tennessee and Georgia markets.Expansion Backed by Proven DemandHolistic fitness is projected to be among the fastest-growing wellness categories in 2026. While others are adapting, Carbon Performance has been operating under an integrated wellness model long before it became a headline.“We saw years ago that people were trying to piece their fitness together across multiple memberships,” said Brent Laffey. “In fact, my own search for a gym that combined serious training and premium recovery made it clear the model didn’t exist. So we built it.”Founded in 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee, Carbon began as a 4,000-square-foot training facility known for its premium equipment and performance-focused culture. As demand grew, the concept expanded and evolved into Carbon Performance, opening a larger facility in Franklin, a second Tennessee location in Nashville’s Nations district, followed by a location in Atlanta, and now Charlotte.The Charlotte grand opening marks the brand’s fourth location and its largest footprint to date, with more locations planned in the future.The More Than a Gym Model: What Carbon Performance Charlotte OffersWhile every Carbon Performance location shares the “more than a gym” philosophy, each club is intentionally designed for its market.In Charlotte, that means a strong emphasis on serious strength training, advanced recovery infrastructure, structured coaching, and a community culture that reflects the energy and ambition of South End.Amenities and services include:Open gym access with elite strength-training equipment from world-renowned brands such NewTech, Prime Fitness, Arsenal Strength, Matrix, Booty Builder, and Hammer Strength, along with premium cardio machines, an expansive free weight area, and dedicated functional training zones.Luxury locker rooms stocked with essentials and recovery suites featuring Cold Plunges, Cryotherapy, Hydromassage, Normatec Boots, Theraguns, and Infrared Saunas, all within our elite lounge, which includes access to a coworking space.Certified personal trainers who implement evidence-based programming focused on strength development, body composition, performance, and longevity, with structured plans for both beginners and advanced athletes, and nutrition coaching tailored to individual goals and metabolic needs, designed to complement training and recovery.A diverse selection of expert-led group training classes, ranging from HIIT and Hyrox to reformer Pilates, mat Pilates, yoga, and a run class.On-site Carbon Fuel bar offering performance-focused shakes and healthy meal options.A retail and supplement store with custom-designed apparel with new drops every other month, and a full range of supplement offerings, including protein, preworkout, and Intra, provided by RAW Nutrition.Community events centered on performance nutrition, recovery science, mindset, and holistic fitness strategies.Who Carbon Performance Is Built For: Performance for Every Fitness Level and Health GoalCarbon Performance has built a loyal following across its existing markets among competitive athletes, bodybuilders, busy professionals, and health-conscious adults at every stage of their fitness journey.“Carbon works whether you are advanced or just starting,” said Armond Hill, General Manager of Carbon Performance Charlotte.“The programming meets you where you are, and the system supports where you want to go.”Some members come for elite strength equipment and structured performance programming. Others are drawn to the recovery infrastructure and holistic wellness focus. Many join because they are tired of piecing together training, recovery, and coaching across multiple memberships.Whether someone is preparing for competition, improving body composition, building foundational strength, or simply prioritizing long-term health, the model is designed for adults of every fitness level with any health and wellness goal.What Founding Members Are Saying“I’ve trained at premium gyms like Equinox and others in Charlotte, but nothing compares to the way Carbon Performance brings everything together. It feels like walking into a fancy boutique gym, but it is built for progress. The strength equipment stands out, and the recovery amenities are designed for people who actually train.”“When I learned Carbon Performance was a performance-focused gym, I was hesitant at first because I’m a beginner. But it never felt intimidating. The culture is welcoming and supportive. You don’t feel lost or judged.”###About Carbon PerformanceCarbon Performance delivers a science-first approach to strength training, recovery, and nutrition. With locations in Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and now Charlotte, North Carolina, the brand continues to expand across the Southeast with more locations planned.More than just a gym, Carbon Performance integrates strength, recovery, coaching, and community inside performance-focused environments built for measurable results.To learn more, visit https://carbonperformance.com/charlotte-nc/

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