UK Service History Platform FindServiceHistory Hits 300-Dealer Milestone

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Bath-based motor trade service offers UK dealers & public official manufacturer service records from £2.81 per check, with no charge when no records are found.

A quick and convenient way of finding and downloading history if a car comes in without any but you know it should have.” — Peter Simpson, Car Mechanics

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FindServiceHistory , a UK-based vehicle data service for the motor trade, has reached 300 active dealer accounts after launching service history checks priced from £2.81 per vehicle - significantly below current market rates for equivalent manufacturer-sourced records.The platform queries official UK manufacturer databases - the same systems franchised dealerships use to log services - and returns dealer-stamped service records within minutes of a number plate search. Full dealership records are available for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen and many more major brands. Workshop remarks and partial records are returned for an additional 13 brands including Kia, Peugeot, Citroen, Renault, Volvo and Fiat.Around two in three vehicles checked through the service return official manufacturer records, with the remainder typically reflecting cars that have been serviced exclusively at independent garages outside manufacturer systems."Used car buyers and the motor trade have historically had to rely on paper service books or take a seller's word for service history," said George Arnold, founder of FindServiceHistory. "Those service books are easy to lose, easy to forge, and increasingly irrelevant as manufacturers move to digital service records. We give UK dealers access to the same official data a main dealer would see - at a price that makes it viable to check every vehicle, not just high-value stock."Industry research indicates that missing service history can reduce a used vehicle's resale value by up to 23%, with up to 75% of UK buyers reportedly unwilling to purchase a used car without verifiable history. For a typical premium used vehicle, the value difference between full service history and none can exceed £3,000.Alongside the trade platform, FindServiceHistory offers single-vehicle checks for private buyers and sellers at £9.99, with no account required. The consumer option is aimed at people buying a used car from a private seller, selling their own vehicle and wanting to evidence its history, or recovering records for a car whose paper service book has been lost. As with the trade service, no payment is taken if no manufacturer records are found.FindServiceHistory's trade pricing model includes three free checks on every new free trade account , with subsequent checks priced at £4.99 on a pay-as-you-go basis or as low as £2.81 per check on monthly plans. The platform charges only when records are successfully returned - if no manufacturer records exist for the vehicle, no payment is taken.The service has been featured in Car Mechanics magazine, with reviewer Peter Simpson describing it as "a quick and convenient way of finding and downloading history if a car comes in without any but you know it should have."The platform's iOS app is available on the App Store, allowing UK motor trade professionals to run service history checks from a forecourt or auction without returning to a desktop.About FindServiceHistory:FindServiceHistory is a UK vehicle data service operated from Bath, providing motor trade professionals and private consumers with access to official manufacturer service records. The platform supports full dealership records for 19 manufacturers and workshop or limited records for a further 26 brands. Coverage spans most European-market vehicles from 2012 onwards. For more information visit https://www.findservicehistory.com

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