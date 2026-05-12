Plexus Worldwide® Names Ren-Hau Lai, PhD, as Vice President of Product Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --- Plexus Worldwide has appointed Ren-Hau Lai, PhD, as Vice President of Product Innovation.- Lai has 15+ years of experience in functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements.- He will lead product innovation and oversee product marketing for the company’s gut health and wellness portfolio.Plexus Worldwide, a leader in the gut health space for more than 18 years, today announced the appointment of Ren-Hau Lai, PhD, as Vice President of Product Innovation.Dr. Lai brings more than 15 years of experience developing science-led products across functional foods, nutraceuticals and premium dietary supplements. In this newly created role, he will lead product innovation and oversee product marketing and Research & Development (R&D), helping shape and champion Plexus’ portfolio while bringing a stronger focus on the science behind each product.“I’m thrilled to be joining the Plexus team and contributing to its continued work in the gut health industry,” said Dr. Lai. “I’ve long respected the brand and am excited to build on its foundation by developing clinically studied products grounded in science and aligned with consumer needs.”For nearly two decades, Plexus has formulated gut health and microbiome products that are third-party tested, research-backed, and developed with quality ingredients in its NSF-certified lab. From digestive health and weight management to overall wellness, Plexus products support a healthy lifestyle for the whole family. Dr. Lai’s addition reflects the company’s continued focus on innovation and growth in the wellness space.Dr. Lai has a strong track record of building and scaling wellness brands by combining scientific rigor with commercial execution. He’s held leadership roles at companies including AG1, Supergut, RYZE, General Mills, and Mead Johnson Nutrition, where he worked to connect scientific research with products that resonate with consumers, and was named as an inventor on GLP-1 prebiotic formulation patents. Lai began his academic journey in engineering before moving to Beijing to study Traditional Chinese Medicine. He then pursued Biochemical Nutrition and earned his PhD in Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois.“Dr. Lai brings an exceptional history of developing science-backed wellness products and translating innovation into meaningful consumer solutions,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Hower. “His expertise will play a key role in advancing our product portfolio and ensuring we continue to meet evolving consumer needs. We’re excited to welcome him to the Plexus team.”For more information on Plexus Worldwide and its mission for hope, health and happiness, visit https://plexusworldwide.com/ or follow on Instagram at @plexusworldwide.com About Plexus WorldwideFounded in 2008, Plexus Worldwide is a pioneer in the gut health space, providing products that support whole-body wellness from the inside out. Our network of Brand Ambassadors works to bring these products directly to people, families, and communities seeking sustainable transformation. It’s through this simple business model that we fulfill our mission: To ignite Hope, Health, and Happiness for those who want more out of life.

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