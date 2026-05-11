Palladin Technologies Launches 'One Palladin, One Agent' Initiative to Accelerate Company Wide Adoption

Palladin Technologies

Palladin accelerates enterprise AI adoption with a company-wide initiative focused on building Salesforce Agentforce agents.

Palladin Technologies is committed to not just saying ‘AI’, but being fluent in the management and deployment of secure, effective agentic solutions.” — Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies announces the launch of “One Palladin, One Agent,” a company-wide initiative designed to accelerate hands-on adoption of Salesforce Agentforce across the organization. Over the next six weeks, every Palladin employee will build, demonstrate and deploy an AI-powered Agentforce agent as part of a structured enablement and innovation program.The initiative reflects Palladin’s position as both a thought leader and practitioner as the Agentic Revolution takes shape. AI transformation from within ensures employees across Delivery, Operations, Sales, Marketing, and Leadership gain practical experience building intelligent agents using Salesforce technologies including Agentforce, Data Cloud, and Slack integrations. Palladin CEO Brandon Ward explains, “Our Agentforce use cases help us gain efficiency for ourselves and our clients. With an Agentforce-native organization, this experience will directly translate into value for our current and future clients.”The six-week program combines live company-wide training, its own learning agent (PallyTM the Agenforce Helper), Trailhead learning paths, collaborative office hours, and hands-on development focused on practical business applications of AI-powered agents.Program milestones include:Week 1: Kickoff and Data Cloud enablementWeek 2: Agentforce build sprint beginsWeek 3: Slackbot integration and workflow automationWeeks 4–5: Office hours, troubleshooting, iteration, and refinementWeek 6: Company-wide demo week showcasing completed agents“Palladin Technologies is committed to not just saying ‘AI’, but being fluent in the management and deployment of secure, effective agentic solutions,” said Brandon Ward, Founder and CEO of Palladin Technologies. “The idea behind ‘One Palladin, One Agent’ is simple: every person in this company should understand firsthand how AI agents are built, how they function within the Salesforce ecosystem, and how they can create meaningful business impact. This initiative is about moving beyond presentations and into practical execution.”By requiring every employee to participate regardless of role or technical background, Palladin will further a culture renowned for collaborative innovation, teamwork, rapid learning, and applied AI innovation while expanding the company’s collective expertise in the Salesforce AI ecosystem.“As Agentforce continues to reshape how organizations think about productivity, customer engagement, and operational efficiency, we believe the best way to guide clients through transformation is to experience that transformation ourselves,” Ward added. “‘One Palladin, One Agent’ is about creating builders, not observers.”The initiative will culminate in an internal demo week where employees present working agents designed to improve productivity, automate workflows, support collaboration, and explore new customer engagement use cases.About Palladin TechnologiesFounded in 2016, Palladin Technologies is a trusted Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and Managed Services Provider specializing in Salesforce implementation, advisory, optimization, and managed services. Backed by a highly experienced team with more than 600 Salesforce certifications, Palladin helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through innovative Salesforce and AI-powered solutions.Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin Technologies serves clients nationwide through a flexible delivery model that combines deep platform expertise, strategic guidance, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and measurable business outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.