Legion Fitness Equipment Launches New Website as Brand Gains National Momentum and Influencer Attention

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Legion Fitness Equipment, a fast-growing fitness brand founded by industry veteran Bob Lachniet, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website

This is just the beginning, we’re building something that’s resonating across the country, and we’re excited about the future of the brand.” — Bob Lachniet

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legion Fitness Equipment , a fast-growing fitness brand founded by industry veteran Bob Lachniet, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, marking a major milestone as the company continues to gain traction nationwide.The new website, available at https://legionfitnessequipment.com/ , delivers a modernized shopping experience and showcases the company’s expanding lineup of premium strength equipment designed for home gym owners, commercial facilities, and serious fitness enthusiasts across the country.Since its launch, Legion Fitness Equipment has experienced increasing visibility driven by strong customer interest, industry buzz, and growing attention from prominent fitness influencers and reviewers. Early coverage from respected voices in the home gym community, including channels like The Iron Clinic and Solid Home Gym Reviews—has highlighted the brand’s quality, functionality, and overall value, with additional reviews currently underway.This rising wave of organic attention is helping establish Legion Fitness Equipment as an emerging force in the national fitness equipment market.“We’re seeing incredible momentum right now,” said Lachniet. “The response from both customers and influencers has validated what we’re building. Legion is about delivering high-quality equipment that meets the needs of today’s home gym community.”While Lachniet brings decades of experience in the fitness equipment industry, Legion Fitness Equipment represents a fresh, independent vision—focused on innovation, accessibility, and direct-to-consumer convenience for customers nationwide.As part of its continued growth, the company is currently offering a limited-time discount for new customers, further expanding access to its product line as demand continues to increase.“This is just the beginning,” Lachniet added. “We’re building something that’s resonating across the country, and we’re excited about the future of the brand.”About Legion Fitness EquipmentLegion Fitness Equipment is a Phoenix, Arizona-based fitness brand delivering high-quality strength equipment to customers nationwide through its direct-to-consumer platform. Founded by industry veteran Bob Lachniet, the company is focused on supporting the growing home gym movement with durable, thoughtfully designed equipment.

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