ABG Commercial Realty Facilitates $12.9 Million Sale of Westford Regency Inn & Conference Center

219 Littleton Rd Site PLan

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty is pleased to announce the successful sale of the Westford Regency Inn & Conference Center located at 219 Littleton Road in Westford, Massachusetts. The landmark hospitality property was sold for $12.9 million in a transaction that highlights the continued strength and appeal of the Greater Boston suburban hospitality market.

The buyer, Redgate, is a leading real estate investment and development firm that plans to transform the approximately 20.2-acre site into a premier multifamily residential community. The proposed redevelopment includes the construction of roughly 300 new apartment units across two four-story buildings, providing much-needed housing to the region. This project aligns with the Town of Westford’s proactive efforts to meet the requirements of the MBTA Communities Act, a goal supported by residents who recently voted overwhelmingly in favor of establishing the new Multi-Family Overlay District. By utilizing this district, Redgate will create a walkable residential hub with direct access to local retail and regional transit routes.

The seller, Empire South Properties, was represented in the transaction by Bernard Gibbons, Managing Director at ABG Commercial Realty. The buyer, Redgate, is a leading real estate investment and development firm. This acquisition represents a significant investment in the Westford business corridor, which is strategically positioned with excellent access to Interstate 495.

Bernard Gibbons and the team at ABG Commercial Realty leveraged their deep local market knowledge to navigate the complexities of this large-scale hospitality asset. The sale serves as a benchmark for ABG’s dedication to excellence and its proficiency in managing high-value assets across various sectors of the Massachusetts market.



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