Michigan Marijuana Tours Launches Behind-the-Scenes Cannabis Cultivation Experiences in Michigan

Michigan Marijuana Tours gives consumers rare access to licensed cannabis cultivation facilities across Michigan. Seth Miller of Growing Pains leading a facility tour with Michigan Marijuana Tour guests. Michigan Marijuana Tours founder Charlena Berry with guests during a behind-the-scenes cultivation experience in Michigan.

Michigan Marijuana Tours offers guided behind-the-scenes access to licensed cannabis cultivation facilities across Michigan.

Cannabis is becoming part of that broader tourism conversation. Consumers are looking for experiences, education, and authenticity — not just transactions.” — Charlena Berry

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan’s cannabis industry has rapidly evolved from retail storefronts to a full-scale cultural and economic movement. Now, a new company is giving consumers an opportunity to experience the industry from the inside out. Michigan Marijuana Tours has officially launched a series of guided cannabis cultivation experiences designed to give guests rare behind-the-scenes access to licensed cannabis facilities across Michigan.Founded by cannabis entrepreneur and educator Charlena Berry, the company combines transportation, facility access, industry education, and immersive storytelling into a structured tourism experience built around Michigan’s growing cannabis economy.The tours depart from select Michigan locations, including Battle Creek and Ann Arbor, and transport guests directly to licensed cultivation and processing facilities where they can learn how cannabis is grown, handled, processed, and prepared for market.“Our goal is to pull back the curtain on the cannabis industry,” said Berry. “Most consumers have never seen what happens behind the dispensary counter. These tours allow people to experience the scale, compliance, craftsmanship, and culture of cannabis in a way that’s educational, transparent, and memorable.”The company’s flagship experience, the Growing Pains Cultivation Experience, offers guests guided access to active cultivation environments where they learn about genetics, cultivation methods, compliance standards, post-harvest handling, and the operational realities of licensed cannabis production.Guests participating in the tours are guided through real operational environments where they can observe cultivation workflows, learn about cannabis genetics, understand environmental controls, and gain insight into the highly regulated systems that govern Michigan’s legal cannabis market.The experiences are intentionally designed to bridge the gap between consumers and the industry itself. For many guests, it marks the first time seeing the scale, professionalism, and compliance infrastructure required to operate within a licensed cannabis facility.Additional tours and cultivation partnerships are expected throughout 2026, including collaborations with recognized Michigan cannabis operators such as Growing Pains and Hytek.Unlike traditional nightlife or party-focused cannabis experiences, Michigan Marijuana Tours is positioning itself within the growing experiential tourism market, focusing on education, behind-the-scenes access, and consumer curiosity surrounding the legal cannabis industry.As cannabis legalization continues to evolve across the United States, tourism surrounding the industry has become an emerging category alongside more traditional experiential markets such as wineries, breweries, and distillery tours. Michigan Marijuana Tours aims to position Michigan as a destination within that growing movement.Michigan’s cannabis market has become one of the most active in the country, attracting both local consumers and out-of-state visitors interested in cannabis culture, cultivation, and retail experiences. Berry believes education and transparency will play a major role in the next phase of industry growth.“We want people leaving with a completely different perspective on cannabis,” Berry said. “There’s an incredible amount of science, operational discipline, creativity, and passion behind this industry. Once people see it firsthand, they understand cannabis differently.”Berry, who also founded The Cake House Michigan and has spent years working within cannabis licensing, retail, and operations, believes cannabis tourism represents a natural next step for the industry.“People tour wineries, breweries, distilleries, and farms every day,” Berry said. “Cannabis is becoming part of that broader tourism conversation. Consumers are looking for experiences, education, and authenticity — not just transactions.”Each tour includes round-trip transportation, guided facility access, structured educational components, and opportunities for guests to engage directly with operators and cultivation professionals in compliant environments.The company also sees opportunities to collaborate with hospitality groups, tourism organizations, transportation providers, and cannabis brands interested in creating elevated consumer experiences tied to Michigan’s expanding cannabis culture.Future experiences may include additional cultivation tours, processing facility access, educational events, seasonal experiences, and collaborative brand activations throughout the state.Michigan Marijuana Tours plans to continue expanding tour offerings throughout Michigan while building partnerships with cultivators, processors, hospitality groups, and cannabis brands interested in experiential marketing opportunities.More information, upcoming tour dates, and ticket availability can be found at Michigan Marijuana Tours, Visitors can click “ Book a Tour ” to explore upcoming cannabis cultivation experiences and reserve tickets.

Inside Michigan Marijuana Tours: Behind the Scenes of Michigan Cannabis Cultivation

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