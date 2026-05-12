Ryan Ambs of Ambs Call Center Receives SNUG Founders Award for Answering Service Leadership

Ryan Ambs CFO of Ambs Call Center Receiving the Founders Award of Excellence at SNUG 2026 Ambs Call Center Brand Logo

The recognition reinforces Ambs Call Center’s premium answering service for mid-sized, multi-location, and high-call-volume businesses.

Having Ryan recognized with the Founders Award is meaningful because it reflects his commitment to our industry, to our peers, and to the clients who trust us with calls that matter.” — Aaron Boatin

MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambs Call Center announced that Ryan Ambs, CFO, has received the SNUG Founders Award at the latest SNUG Conference, recognizing excellence in the advancement of SNUG, its members, and the call center industry.The Founders Award, formerly known as the Don Berry Award of Excellence, honors individuals who contribute to the betterment of the Startel National Users Group and the industry. The award was renamed in 2023 to recognize the legacy of both Don Berry, founder of Startel, and Allen Kalik, founder of Professional Teledata. For Ambs Call Center, the recognition reinforces a long-standing commitment to quality, service, and practical innovation in the answering service industry.Ambs Call Center serves businesses across the United States that need more than basic message taking, including healthcare organizations, employee reporting programs, manufacturers, home service companies, property managers, and other businesses with higher call volume or more demanding call handling needs.“Having Ryan recognized with the Founders Award is meaningful because it reflects his commitment to our industry, to our peers, and to the clients who trust us with calls that matter,” said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center.Ambs Call Center has built its position around premium answering service for mid-sized, multi-location, and high-call-volume businesses across all industries. These organizations often need 24/7 answering service, after-hours answering service, accurate call routing, urgent message escalation, bilingual answering service, appointment scheduling, and documented absences from a comprehensive absence management solution.Unlike low-cost answering services that compete mainly on price, Ambs Call Center focuses on businesses where missed calls, poor routing, or inconsistent follow-through can affect revenue, staffing, patient access, customer satisfaction, or operational continuity.“Our goal is not to be the cheapest answering service,” Boatin said. “Our goal is to be the answering partner clients trust for quality when the call needs to be handled right.”Ambs provides live answering service, business answering service, medical answering service employee call-off hotline , business texting, AI receptionist, and hybrid AI + human answering service solutions. Its service model is designed to help businesses answer faster, route calls correctly, protect caller experience, and ensure important interactions are documented and delivered to the right people.The company’s employee call-off hotline supports shift-based employers that need 24/7 absence reporting, standardized intake, supervisor notifications, and reporting by location, department, or shift. Its medical answering service helps healthcare organizations manage after-hours patient calls, urgent message routing, and professional documentation. Its AI receptionist and hybrid answering service solutions help businesses manage routine call volume while preserving live human support for calls that require judgment, empathy, or urgency.As more mid-sized and multi-location businesses look for scalable communication support, Ambs continues to invest in premium answering service solutions that combine trained people, reliable processes, and useful technology.The SNUG Founders Award provides a meaningful industry recognition, but Ambs’ larger focus remains unchanged: helping businesses answer calls professionally, route them accurately, and support their customers, employees, patients, and teams around the clock.For more information about Ambs Call Center and its answering service solutions, visit https://www.ambscallcenter.com

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