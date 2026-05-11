AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning and Refinishing Expands into Chesterfield, Missouri

Our team Owner - Ryan Overbey

Highly rated hardwood floor specialist brings 20+ years of experience and 480+ five-star reviews to one of St. Louis County's most sought-after communities

Chesterfield homeowners expect the best when it comes to caring for their homes, and that's exactly the kind of customer we built this company to serve” — Ryan Overbey

COLUMBIA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning and Refinishing, one of the Metro East's highest-rated hardwood floor specialists, has officially expanded its service area into Missouri, with Chesterfield as the centerpiece of that growth. The company is also now serving homeowners in nearby Clayton and Ladue.

Chesterfield is a natural fit. Known for its beautiful neighborhoods, upscale homes, and residents who take real pride in their properties, it's exactly the kind of community where quality craftsmanship matters. Homeowners there aren't looking for a quick fix — they want someone who knows what they're doing and will treat their home accordingly.

That's been AO Hardwood's approach since the company was founded in 2003. "Chesterfield homeowners expect the best when it comes to caring for their homes, and that's exactly the kind of customer we built this company to serve"; said Ryan Overbey, owner of AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning and Refinishing.

"We've spent over 20 years perfecting this process, and we're excited to bring it across the river", said Overbey. Many of Chesterfield's established homes feature hardwood floors that have simply never had the right care. AO Hardwood's approach starts with understanding what the floor actually needs before recommending anything. That might be a routine clean and buff to bring back the shine, a screen and recoat to add a fresh protective layer, or a full dustless sand and refinishing for floors that need a complete reset. For older homes where wax finishes or store-bought products like Quick Shine or Rejuvenate have built up over the years, the company also offers specialized removal services that get floors back to a clean starting point.

"Our hardwood floors hadn't looked this good in decades. The team at AO Hardwood was punctual, respectful, and delivered exceptional results"; said Jennifer M., a Ladue homeowner.

Most jobs are completed in a single day, with floors ready to walk on within hours. The dustless refinishing process means no mess, no lingering odor, and no days of disruption — something Chesterfield homeowners have responded to quickly since the expansion was announced.

With 480+ five-star Google reviews and over two decades in business, AO Hardwood has built a reputation for straightforward pricing, certified technicians, and results that regularly bring hardwood floors back from what homeowners assumed was the point of no return.

Homeowners in Chesterfield, Clayton, and Ladue can schedule a consultation or request an estimate online at www.aosaveswoodfloors.com or by calling 618-593-8102.

About AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning and Refinishing Founded in 2003 and based in Columbia, Illinois, AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning and Refinishing is a locally owned and operated floor care company serving the greater St. Louis Metro area on both sides of the river. Services include hardwood floor refinishing, clean and buff, screen and recoat, wax removal, and more. The company is BBB accredited and holds over 480 five-star Google reviews.

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