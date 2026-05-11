Detroit to Host International Conference on Trauma Recovery and Community Healing

Detroit is Hosting an International Conference & Training on NADA Ear Auricular Acupuncture in June 2026. Treats Addiction & Trauma Recovery

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit to Host International Conference on Trauma Recovery and Community HealingPractitioners, behavioral health leaders, and community advocates from around the world will gather in Detroit June 24–27 for the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association’s 2026 International Conference. Detroit, MIThe National Acupuncture Detoxification Association ( NADA ) will bring its 2026 International Conference to Detroit, Michigan, June 24–27, 2026, for a four-day gathering dedicated to advancing trauma-informed care, recovery support, and community whole health.The conference will be held at Marygrove College, located at 8425 W. McNichols Road, and is expected to attract practitioners, behavioral health professionals, peer recovery specialists, and community leaders from across the United States and internationally.Participants will explore how the NADA protocol, a standardized ear acupuncture method used in behavioral health and recovery programs worldwide, supports individuals dealing with trauma, stress, substance use challenges, and other behavioral health concerns.Detroit’s selection as host city reflects its growing role in community-based whole-health initiatives and its longstanding commitment to resilience- and recovery-focused services.“Bringing the NADA International Conference to Detroit highlights the city’s leadership in community healing and integrative approaches to behavioral health,” said Dr. Khensu Carter, President of NADA. “This gathering will allow practitioners from around the world to share knowledge, strengthen their skills, and expand access to effective recovery tools that can be used in clinical settings as well as community programs.”The conference begins with three days of Acudetox Specialist (ADS) Training from June 24–26. The training provides hands-on instruction and certification in the NADA protocol, equipping participants with practical skills that can be implemented in behavioral health programs, addiction recovery services, correctional facilities, disaster response efforts, and community whole-health initiatives.The event will conclude with a full conference day on June 27, featuring presentations, panel discussions, research updates, vendors, and networking opportunities focused on expanding access to trauma-informed and integrative healing practices.The NADA protocol involves the gentle placement of small acupuncture needles at five specific points on the ear that correspond to the sympathetic nervous system, Shen Men, kidney, liver, and lung. The approach is widely used to help reduce stress, support emotional regulation, and strengthen recovery outcomes.“This conference creates an opportunity for practitioners, advocates, and community leaders to learn from one another and strengthen a global movement focused on accessible, holistic care,” said Umi Hankins, CEO of Black Sage Collective. “Detroit provides an ideal setting for these conversations about healing, resilience, and community whole health.”The conference welcomes both experienced practitioners and newcomers interested in learning more about how the NADA protocol can support behavioral health and recovery efforts in their communities.Event DetailsNational Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA)2026 International ConferenceJune 24–27, 2026Marygrove College8425 W. McNichols Rd.Detroit, MI 48221Registration information and conference updates are available at:About the National Acupuncture Detoxification AssociationThe National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community whole health through the use of a standardized ear acupuncture protocol. For more than four decades, the NADA protocol has been used worldwide in behavioral health, addiction recovery, disaster response, and trauma-informed care programs.Media ContactPublic RelationsNational Acupuncture Detoxification AssociationEmail: publicrelations@acudetox.comPhone: 313.610.6073Attn: Lisa Hillary Johnson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.