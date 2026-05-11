Bill to Modernize the Public Utilities Commission, Protect Ratepayers and Improve Oversight Clears House

DENVER, CO — The House today passed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Sunset ( HB26-1326 ). This legislation would extend the critical functions of the PUC while modernizing the commission to meet the needs of consumers and businesses.





“We need a dynamic, modern PUC to protect jobs, streamline services and protect ratepayers and consumers,” said Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. “Our bill extends the critical functions of the PUC that Coloradans rely on, including transportation, utilities and cell services, while improving transparency and oversight of the commission. The PUC keeps Coloradans safe and connected, and we worked alongside rural and local leaders to ensure the commission can continue its important role.”





“Our bill helps ensure the PUC is appropriately resourced and more efficient,” said Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn. “The safety and security of our transportation services and utility infrastructure is critical, and without this bill, the PUC will not be able to continue its important work. We’ve taken steps to modernize the commission in a way that protects ratepayers, strengthens transportation safety and continues Colorado’s clean energy transition.”





HB26-1326 passed the House by a vote of 43-22. The PUC is the primary regulator of Colorado’s electric, gas, water, telecommunications and transportation services. Without this bill, the PUC would expire on September 1, 2026. In 2019 , the PUC Sunset established a minimum value for the cost of carbon pollution. This helped modernize benefits to ratepayers and improve Colorado's clean energy transition. HB26-1326 extends PUC's critical functions for another seven years while modernizing and boosting transparency within the agency. This will continue Colorado’s clean energy transition that will lower utility costs and foster new jobs.





Meeting Colorado’s renewable energy goals

To help Colorado meet its energy goals, this bill updates and streamlines clean energy reporting requirements and scheduling for utility companies. As amended, this bill would boost transparency and accountability by allowing the PUC to investigate how to streamline and integrate energy planning proceedings and report its findings to the General Assembly. The bill would also help electrical utilities secure more renewable energy assets, such as wind and solar, by requiring the PUC to conduct a study regarding the barriers companies face towards joint procurement, or collaborative purchasing for a large-scale investment.





Safety improvements

This bill takes steps to improve rail, pipeline and transportation safety and security in Colorado. Under HB26-1326, state rail oversight would be aligned with federal law for consistency. The bill also includes the creation of an oversight program that would review, approve and monitor the creation and implementation of passenger and freight rail in Colorado.





The bill would also require TNCs to provide the commission’s contact information to riders for increased transparency. This bill would require PUC staff receiving public complaints to receive trauma informed training. HB26-1326 also requires activity buses, limos, and off-road scenic charters to receive scheduled inspections by the commission to ensure they are safe for travel.





Modernizing telecommunications and protecting consumers

Mobile, wireless, cellular, landlines and satellite telecommunications fall under the PUC’s purview and are charged a fee to provide service in Colorado to help maintain and expand our state’s telecommunications infrastructure. This bill extends the fee to include more telecommunications systems, including voice service providers (VoIP), such as Google Voice or Zoom Phone.





To boost consumer protections and crack down on bad actors, this bill increases fees for companies that purchase the no-call lists and sell them to other companies. The PUC would also be required to conduct a study into this and other income-based energy assistance programs to improve funding access and equity.





Improving local participation and engagement

HB26-1326 would encourage more local participation and decision-making by requiring the PUC to hire staff dedicated to engagement and communications to ensure inclusiveness and consistency in public comment hearings. To further improve representation, the PUC would create an equity task force to represent the interests of disproportionately impacted communities, workers, and income-qualified customers.