Notice of 30-Day Comment Period and Public Hearing for Draft Program Year 2025-2026 - HUD Annual Action Plan

Hernando County is a recipient of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county has in place a three-year (2024-2026) Consolidated Plan that identifies housing and community development needs, priorities, objectives, and strategies. A draft one-year Action Plan (FY 2026-2027) has been prepared to provide a concise summary of the actions, activities, and the specific federal and non-federal resources that will be used in FY 2026-2027 to address needs identified in the Consolidated Plan. The Action Plan is subject to final approval by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The draft documents will be available for review and public comment from May 22, 2026, through June 22, 2026, at Hernando County Housing & Supportive Services website at: https://www.hernandocounty.us/living-here/housing-supportive-services/grants/ and a copy will be located at 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, Florida 34601.

Please submit written comments to Veda Ramirez, at 621 West Jefferson Street, Brooksville, FL 34601 or by email at www.HousingandSupportiveServices@hernandocounty.us.

Hernando County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 9:00 a.m. at the Hernando County Government Center, John Law Ayers Commission Chambers (Room 160), 20 N. Main Street, Brooksville, Florida 34601 to obtain input and comments for proposed activities in the draft FY 2026-2027

Funding projects expected to be available are as follows:

Fiscal Year 2026-202/ Annual Action Estimated Funding CDBG Program Annual Allocation $1,154,823 · Administration · Infrastructure & Public Facilities · Slum & Blight · Public Service · Economic Development HOME Investment Partnerships Program $373,655.65 · Administration · Affordable Housing · Tenant Based Rental Assistance · Community Development Housing Organization (CHDO)

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT OF 1990, persons needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Housing & Supportive Services Department no later than four (4) days prior to the proceeding at (352) 540‑4338. If hearing impaired, please call 711 or 1-800-676-3777 for assistance.