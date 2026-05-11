Hernando County Government Offices Will Be Closed in Observance of Memorial Day
(Brooksville, FL) – The following Hernando County Government offices/services will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day, and will reopen at regular hours on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:
- Hernando County Government offices
- Transit Services (TheBus)
- Library Services
Solid Waste and Recycling:
The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed on Monday, as usual. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Rd., Brooksville, FL 34614, will remain open, and Coastal Waste & Recycling will provide trash, recycling, and yard waste collection as regularly scheduled. For questions about your service, please call Coastal Waste & Recycling at (352) 540-6457.
For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at 352-540-6426. ###
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