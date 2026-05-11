Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,135 in the last 365 days.

Hernando County Government Offices Will Be Closed in Observance of Memorial Day

(Brooksville, FL) – The following Hernando County Government offices/services will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2026, in observance of Memorial Day, and will reopen at regular hours on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:

  • Hernando County Government offices
  • Transit Services (TheBus)
  • Library Services
Solid Waste and Recycling:

The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed on Monday, as usual. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Rd., Brooksville, FL 34614, will remain open, and Coastal Waste & Recycling will provide trash, recycling, and yard waste collection as regularly scheduled. For questions about your service, please call Coastal Waste & Recycling at (352) 540-6457.

 

For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at 352-540-6426. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hernando County Government Offices Will Be Closed in Observance of Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.