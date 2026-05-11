Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Floodplain or Wetland Hernando County, Florida Rogers Park Improvements

This is to give notice that Hernando County, Florida under 24 CFR Part 58 has determined that the following proposed action under the Community Development Block Grant program, contract number B-24-UC-12- 2102 is located in the Zone AE 100 Year floodplain / wetland, and Hernando County, Florida will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action within the Zone AE 100 Year floodplain/wetland and the potential impacts on the Zone AE 100 Year floodplain/wetland from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 and Executive Order 11990 and in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 in Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. The proposed project location is a 3-acre park located at 7244 Shoal Line Blvd. in Weeki Wachee, Hernando County, Florida. The Rogers Park Improvements project will consist of the installation of a shade structure over the playground area to provide sun and heat protection for children and caregivers; ADAcompliant restroom upgrades, new sidewalks and construction of an accessible route to the playground in compliance with ADA guidelines. The park employs low impact development techniques to treat stormwater runoff from approximately 1.8 acres, using bioretention with wetland vegetation to improve water quality, sediment and nutrient reduction, acting as a natural buffer preventing shoreline erosion and filtering runoff. The park supports regional goals for shoreline restoration and coastal habitat protection as it functions as a key launch point for paddling, providing passive access to the river and supporting public interaction with nature. The proposed improvements will be designed to avoid unnecessary disturbance to the floodplain’s natural and beneficial functions.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplain/wetland and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain/wetland, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate project impacts on the floodplain/wetland. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comments about floodplain/wetland can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplain/wetland, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by Hernando County Housing & Supportive Services at the following address on or before May 29, 2026: by mail at 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, Florida, Email at Housingandsupportiveservices@hernandocounty.us Attention: Velvet Burris, Housing Coordinator. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the above address.

Date: May 13, 2026