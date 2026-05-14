Jeff Buys Your House Partners with Ron Coomer to Help Homeowners Navigate Life Transitions

Jeff Buys Your House has served Chicagoland homeowners since 2007 with a listening-first approach focused on helping families through life transitions. Jeff Nydegger and Ron Coomer discuss the importance of listening, service, and helping Chicagoland homeowners through real-life transitions.

A veteran-owned Chicagoland company partners with Ron Coomer to highlight service and help homeowners navigate selling a house during major life transitions.

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Buys Your House, a veteran-owned home buying company serving Chicagoland since 2007, is expanding its community impact through an ongoing partnership with longtime Chicago baseball broadcaster and former Major League player Ron Coomer. Together, the two are using their platform to highlight military service, share real-life stories, and help local families navigate major life transitions.The collaboration centers around the “Veteran of the Game” program, which honors individuals who have served in the military throughout the baseball season. But beyond recognition, the partnership has evolved into a deeper storytelling platform, focused on the values both Coomer and Jeff Nydegger share: service, discipline, and showing up for people when it matters most.As part of the program, the team has introduced a multi-part video series featuring candid conversations between Coomer and Nydegger. The series moves beyond surface-level discussion, offering a closer look at Nydegger’s background, the lessons learned from military service, and how those experiences shape the company’s approach to helping families today.Through these conversations, the focus remains on understanding real situations, whether it’s helping a family manage an inherited property , supporting a senior living transition, or simply providing clarity during an overwhelming time.In an industry often defined by speed and transactions, the partnership emphasizes a different approach, one centered on listening, flexibility, and trust. By combining Coomer’s trusted voice in the community with nearly two decades of experience helping Chicagoland homeowners, the collaboration aims to bring awareness to both veteran recognition and the importance of guidance during life’s transitions.“One thing that I’ve been learning for the last 20 years is how important it is–especially as a dad, as a husband, and as a business owner–to understand people’s needs and how they feel,” said Jeff Nydegger, owner of Jeff Buys Your House. “Being a good listener… I’m still working on that. But we stay disciplined, and we just keep figuring it out.”Chicagoland homeowners can follow the ongoing video series during the season by visiting their Facebook page.About Jeff Buys Your HouseJeff Buys Your House is a veteran-owned, family-operated home buying company based in Yorkville, Illinois. Since 2007, the company has helped hundreds of Chicagoland homeowners sell their houses without repairs, clean out, or showings. The team focuses on helping families through life transitions including senior living, inherited properties, downsizing, relocation, and financial challenges. Jeff Buys Your House has earned over 400 five-star Google reviews and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Watch Video 1 of the Ron Coomer & Jeff Nydegger series discussing service, trust, and helping Chicagoland homeowners navigate life transitions.

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