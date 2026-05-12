Litix Legal Brings Back 'A Lawyer Walks Into a Bar' Networking Event in Phoenix
Litix Legal is reaching customers in unconventional ways.
The event will feature Litix Legal’s Head Attorney, Ryan Hurley, who will be available to meet with business owners, entrepreneurs, families, and individuals in a casual, relaxed atmosphere designed to make meeting an attorney more comfortable and accessible.
Rather than formal consultations or high-pressure meetings, the event is intended to encourage open dialogue and help attendees ask general, everyday legal questions that likely would have gone unasked if they had to pursue them in a traditional setting.
“At Litix Legal, we believe legal services should feel human,” said Ryan Hurley. “People deserve to feel respected, understood, and confident when meeting and talking with an attorney. This event is about breaking down barriers and creating a welcoming environment where people can simply start the conversation.”
Litix Legal is known for its modern, relationship-focused approach to legal services, helping clients navigate business law, contracts, estate planning, and personal legal matters with clarity and transparency.
Guests attending “A Lawyer Walks Into a Bar” can expect:
Informal legal conversations and networking
A welcoming, low-pressure environment
The opportunity to meet attorney Ryan Hurley
Insights into Litix Legal’s client-centered legal model
NOTE: Attendees are reminded not to discuss any specific legal issues, names, or case details that are intended to be confidential or privileged.
The event is open to the public.
Event Details:
A Lawyer Walks Into a Bar
📍 Linger Longer Lounge – Phoenix, Arizona
📅 May 26, 2026
⏰ 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Interested guests can register here:
https://partiful.com/e/vcZTVoHsBDWRG8qtszOl?f=1&photo=all
About Litix Legal
Litix Legal is an Arizona-based law firm offering flat-fee legal services designed to provide clarity, predictability, and accessibility. The firm serves entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals with a focus on practical solutions and transparent pricing.
Ryan Hurley
Litix Legal
+1 602-607-3113
email us here
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