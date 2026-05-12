Revue Révolution Returns with Issue VII and Announces Collaboration with the Nicholas Roerich Museum

Cover of Revue Révolution Issue VII and the publication’s logo.

Issue VII marks Revue Révolution’s return and a new collaboration with the Nicholas Roerich Museum in New York.

We return not out of nostalgia, but out of necessity. We return with a clear direction, a method, and a new way of operating.” — Murielle Mobengo, Editor-in-Chief of Revue Révolution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revue Révolution, the independent cultural platform dedicated to non-duality in art, poetry, and institutional dialogue, announces the release of its seventh issue — The Non-Dual Gaze: Re-Emergence of a Perennial Curatorial Practice — alongside a formal editorial collaboration with the Nicholas Roerich Museum, New York.Founded in 2019, Revue Révolution has built a distinctive voice at the intersection of Eastern and Western traditions, contemplative practice, and contemporary cultural institutions. After a period of reflection and repositioning, the platform returns with a sharper focus: addressing cultural institutions directly — museums, foundations, schools, and cultural centers — as primary partners in the transmission of living knowledge.This seventh issue inaugurates that new chapter. It brings together an extended conversation with Dmitry Popov, Chief Curator of the Nicholas Roerich Museum, New York, and collector; a dialogue with Dr. Valentin Gerlier of Temenos Academy, London; an original essay on the return of polymathy in contemporary culture; and Myth in Motion, a new curriculum-based series connecting symbolic form, geometry, and cross-cultural imagination.The collaboration with the Nicholas Roerich Museum takes concrete form in the co-development of the centenary exhibition catalogue for Primordial America (1926-2026), curated by Dmitry Popov. The catalogue is co-edited by Revue Révolution and Nicholas Roerich Museum Press, with editorial design by Murielle Mobengo , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Revue Révolution.The exhibition brings together Nicholas Roerich’s paintings and contemporary Native artworks from Popov’s personal collection. Additional details about the exhibition will be announced by the Nicholas Roerich Museum in the coming weeks.This partnership exemplifies what Revue Révolution calls the “diplomacy of spirit”: a model of editorial and institutional collaboration grounded in shared vision, cultural research, and the development of meaningful public programs.“We return not out of nostalgia, but out of necessity,” writes Murielle Mobengo in the editorial. “We return with a clear direction, a method, and a new way of operating.”Issue VII is available now at RevueRevolution.com About Revue RévolutionRevue Révolution is an independent bilingual cultural platform founded by Murielle Mobengo in New York in 2019. It explores the synthesis of artistic tradition and contemporary creation, East and West, and outer expression and inner experience. Revue Révolution develops its work through collaborations and institutional dialogue with partners including the Nicholas Roerich Museum, New York; Temenos Academy; Culture du Sat Yuga, Paris; and the Institute for East–West Cultural Convergence.Media Contact:Murielle MobengoEditor-in-Chief and Publisher, Revue RévolutionCo-Editor and Editorial Designer, Primordial America Exhibition Catalogue

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