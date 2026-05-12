NEW DATA SIGNALS SHIFT IN CLUB CHANNEL AS BRANDS PRIORITIZE VALUE-DRIVEN PROMOTIONS TO DRIVE SELL-THROUGH

OPIA data shows strong consumer response to value-driven programs as leading brands drive measurable performance without relying on discounting

Retailers today are focused on performance and predictability” — Matt Barrett, Account Director at OPIA

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A significant shift is underway in the club channel as brands move beyond traditional discount-led promotions in favor of value-driven strategies designed to drive sell-through and deliver measurable performance.New data from OPIA , a global leader in performance-driven promotions, shows that 81% of customers say value-driven promotions influence their purchase decisions, while more than 90% report high satisfaction with these programs.The findings reflect a broader evolution in high-performance retail environments, where brands are expected to deliver consistent sell-through and measurable outcomes.“Retailers today are focused on performance and predictability,” said Matt Barrett, Account Director at OPIA. “Brands are being held to a higher standard, where success is defined by how effectively products move through the channel.”Brands are increasingly adopting value-driven promotional strategies such as cashback rewards, digital incentives, and bundled experiences that enhance perceived value.Programs executed by OPIA demonstrate this model in action.LG Electronics increased sales of its UltraGear monitors at Costco through a gift-with-purchase program offering streaming subscriptions. The initiative drove strong conversion while maintaining margin.Sonos implemented similar value-driven programs across club retail channels, achieving 93% purchase influence and 87% behavior change.“These programs represent a repeatable model,” said Barrett. “Brands are realizing that delivering consumer value—is what drives results.”OPIA provides end-to-end execution including incentive design, global fulfillment, validation, fraud prevention, and customer support.“Promotions are no longer a tactical lever—they are a performance channel,” Barrett added.ABOUT OPIAOPIA is a global sales promotion agency specializing in performance-driven, risk-managed promotional programs that help brands drive sell-through, protect margin, and deliver measurable results. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in over 40 countries, OPIA partners with leading global brands to execute scalable promotional strategies. To learn more visit www.opia.com To learn more about OPIA’s Club Channel Program visit: https://www.opia.com/en-us/clubchannel/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.