Mike Calvert Toyota Honors Houston's Nurses with Free Oil Change Event This Friday, May 15

Nurses Month celebration continues dealership’s long-standing partnership with the Texas Nurses Association, District 9

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Calvert Toyota will host a free oil change event for nurses on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at its dealership located at 2333 South Loop West in Houston. The event is part of the dealership’s Nurses Month celebration and is open to all registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing professionals with a valid nursing ID or proof of employment.

Complimentary oil changes will be performed in the dealership’s parking lot throughout the day. Walk-ups are welcome, but nurses are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance to minimize wait times. To schedule, visit www.mikecalverttoyota.com and enter “Free Nurse Oil Change” in the “Nature of Service Work Requested” field.

A Long-Standing Partnership with the Texas Nurses Association

Friday’s event builds on Mike Calvert Toyota’s extensive history of supporting nurses across the Houston area. The dealership has partnered with the Texas Nurses Association, District 9 (TNA D9) for years, working alongside the organization to recognize and reward the registered nurses who serve the local community both on the job and through volunteer work.

At the center of that partnership is the Mike Calvert Toyota Noble Nurse Award, established in collaboration with TNA District 9 to honor an outstanding registered nurse whose volunteer service has made a meaningful impact on the community. Nominees must be Texas-licensed RNs who have consistently demonstrated compassion and volunteer service — outside the scope of their paid work — for five or more years. The award carries a $10,000 grand prize, which is presented each year at TNA District 9’s Annual Nursing Celebration.

Past honorees include Pamela Windle, who was named the second annual Noble Nurse of the Year for her ongoing volunteer contributions to nursing and patient care in the Houston region. Each year, the award draws nominations from hospitals, clinics, and community organizations across the area, helping spotlight the kind of work nurses do long after their shifts end.

Year-Round Benefits Through the Noble Nurse VIP Program

Beyond the annual award, Mike Calvert Toyota extends thanks to nurses year-round through its Noble Nurse VIP Program. Nurses who purchase a new or certified pre-owned Toyota from the dealership receive exclusive benefits, including oil changes for life, complimentary car washes with vacuum and tire shine at every service visit, a $500 dealer discount on select vehicles, and 10% off accessories, maintenance, and repairs. Platinum members of the Texas Nurses Association receive additional perks, including pre-paid rental assistance during repairs.

Friday’s free oil change event opens those benefits up — at least for a day — to every nurse in Houston, regardless of where their vehicle was purchased.

Event Details

What: Free Oil Change for Nurses (in honor of Nurses Month)

When: Friday, May 15, 2026 — 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Mike Calvert Toyota — 2333 South Loop West, Houston, TX 77054

Who: All nurses (with valid nursing ID or proof of employment)

How to Reserve: Schedule online at www.mikecalverttoyota.com and enter “Free Nurse Oil Change” in the “Nature of Service Work Requested” field. Walk-ups also welcome. See dealer for complete details; restrictions may apply.

About Mike Calvert Toyota

Mike Calvert Toyota is a full-service Toyota dealership located at 2333 South Loop West in Houston, Texas. Offering new and certified pre-owned Toyota vehicles, full-service maintenance, parts, collision repair, and rental services, the dealership has served the Greater Houston community for decades under the philosophy: “A place you’d take a friend.” Mike Calvert Toyota is a proud supporter of the Texas Nurses Association, District 9, and the nursing community across Houston.

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