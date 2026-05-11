Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with Statewide Fourth of July Events

This Independence Day, Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites invites Georgians and visitors alike to celebrate a historic milestone: America’s 250th anniversary. Across the state, parks and historic sites will host a wide range of events honoring the nation’s founding, blending history, recreation and family-friendly fun.

From colonial forts to scenic mountain trails, visitors can experience the spirit of 1776 through immersive programming, traditional games and outdoor adventures.

“This year’s Fourth of July is especially meaningful as we commemorate 250 years of American Independence,” said Director Angie Johnson. “Our parks and historic sites offer a unique opportunity to connect with the stories, landscapes and traditions that shaped our nation.”

History Comes Alive Across Georgia

Visitors can explore dozens of celebrations, including:

“Ol’ Time Fourth: 250th Celebration” at Jarrel Plantation – Step back in time with live patriotic and bluegrass music, old time carnival games, relay races, and farm skill demonstrations.

“Independence Day at Colonial Sunbury” at Fort Morris Historic Site – Experience black powder firing demonstrations and old-fashioned fun!

“Life & Liberty on the 4th of July” at Fort King George Historic Site – Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S.A. with musket demonstrations, Liberty Poles, kids’ redcoats v. patriot competitions, games and more.

“250th Independence Day Celebration” at Fort McAllister State Park – This traditional celebration is filled with captivating living history demonstrations, musket round-making, old-timey games, and an artillery display.

“Hofwyl-Broadfield and the Struggle for Independence” at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site – Discover stories of a Declaration signer, a Revolutionary War General, and international intrigue, highlighting the plantation’s unique connections to America’s founding era.

In addition to historic programming, many parks will offer festive activities for all ages including:

Old-fashioned picnics, bike parades, and line dancing at Black Rock Mountain State Park

American frontier skills and history at Cloudland Canyon State Park

Town square games at Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site

Sandcastle competitions, water wars and more at Don Carter State Park, Fort Mountain State Park, James H. (Sloppy) Floyd State Park

Watermelon eating contests and ice cream churn-offs at Florence Marina State Park

Star-Spangled Wagon Rides at Hard Labor Creek State Park

4th of July Sunset Hike at Panola Mountain State Park (pre-registration required)

Pin the Star on the Flag at Red Top Mountain State Park

Sack races, tug-of-war and watermelon eating contests at Watson Mill Bridge State Park

Celebrate Where History Meets Nature

Whether hiking at Panola Mountain State Park at night surrounded by the Atlanta metro fireworks (advance reservations required), exploring Native American history and games at New Echota Historic Site, completing 250 challenges at Kolomoki Mounds State Park, or learning about frontier life at Elijah Clark State Park, visitors will find meaningful ways to celebrate America’s independence across Georgia’s diverse landscapes.

Plan Your Visit

Event details, times, and reservation information can be found at GaStateParks.org/Events