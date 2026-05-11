American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys Names Sandman, Finn, and Fitzhugh a 10 Best Law Firm

Raleigh criminal defense law firm Sandman, Finn, and Fitzhugh is recognized for consistency, clear client communication, and strong standing among clients. .

t is meaningful to be recognized by an organization focused on client experience. We take that seriously because it reflects how our work is received by clients and others in the legal system overall”” — Raleigh Attorney Andrew Sandman

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh, Attorneys at Law, has been recognized as a “10 Best Law Firm” by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys (AICLA). The AICLA reviews criminal defense firms nationwide using a consistent set of standards. This includes factors such as client satisfaction, professional conduct, peer feedback, and the ability to handle complex criminal matters. Ethical standards and day-to-day case handling are also part of that review, particularly how attorneys communicate with clients and manage cases from start to finish.

The firm’s Raleigh criminal lawyers handle a range of cases throughout Wake County, bringing more than 50 years of combined legal experience to the practice. That background provides a clearer understanding of how charging decisions are made, how evidence is reviewed, and how cases are prepared before they ever reach the courtroom.

Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh’s inclusion on the AICLA “10 Best Law Firm” list reflects the firm's regular handling of complex criminal defense matters, including representation as a trusted DWI lawyer. Many of their clients are facing charges that carry real consequences, from license suspension in a DWI case to long-term impacts on employment or background checks. Because of that, the work done by Attorneys Sandman, Finn, and Fitzhugh typically centers on reviewing a case’s details early, identifying potential issues with the evidence, and building a defense tailored to the facts of each individual case.

This recognition from the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys reflects the firm’s ongoing work in criminal defense and its role representing individuals facing serious legal issues across Raleigh and nearby areas of Wake County.

About Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh

Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh are Raleigh criminal defense attorneys representing individuals throughout Wake County and the Eastern District of North Carolina. The law firm defends clients with cases involving DWI, drug charges, gun charges, assault, federal charges, speeding tickets, driving without a license, and other misdemeanor and felony crimes.

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