LifeSafer Expands Alcohol Interlock Services to Western Australia to Support Safer Roads

LifeSafer expands its global road safety footprint in Western Australia with approved alcohol interlock services that support safer roads and compliance.

AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer, a global leader in alcohol interlock technology with more than 35 years of experience, announced today that it has been approved to offer alcohol interlock services in Western Australia. The expansion increases access to LifeSafer’s proven alcohol interlock solutions for drivers, courts, and community safety programs, strengthening efforts to prevent repeat drink-driving and improve road safety.Alcohol-impaired driving remains a significant road safety concern in Australia. National data shows that one in five drivers killed on Australian roads has a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 or higher. Programs that require alcohol interlock devices have proven highly effective in reducing repeat offenses. A study cited by the Transport Accident Commission found a 79% reduction in drink-drive offending among repeat offenders required to install an interlock device before relicensing.“Expansion into Western Australia reflects LifeSafer’s focus on delivering proven interlock programs in new regulatory environments. Each successful rollout demonstrates how interlock technology, combined with strong local service delivery, can reduce impaired driving and support safer road outcomes,” Juvenio Palma, LifeSafer’s Director of International Market, said.LifeSafer created the first alcohol interlock device certified by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and continues to lead innovation in alcohol monitoring and road safety technology. Since launching its global expansion in 2023, the company has expanded into more than 11 countries, collaborating with local installation partners to deliver trusted alcohol interlock services in each market.“This partnership brings proven interlock technology together with a locally delivered, compliant service network. For drivers, it means access to professional installation, consistent servicing, and clear guidance throughout their program. For the broader community, it supports stronger compliance and contributes to safer roads across Western Australia,” Cameron Stuart, LifeSafer Distributor, said.Drivers in Western Australia can access LifeSafer’s alcohol interlock services through a network of 10 installation locations across the region, with additional locations planned as the program expands. These locations provide professional installation and maintenance services to help drivers comply with local interlock requirements.LifeSafer also offers online account management and flexible scheduling to assist drivers throughout their interlock program. Visit LifeSafer’s website for more information. Drivers required to participate in Western Australia’s alcohol interlock program, as well as courts and legal professionals seeking more information, can visit WA Alcohol Interlock Scheme’s website to learn more about program requirements.About LifeSaferWith more than 35 years of experience, LifeSafer Alcohol Interlock is a global leader in alcohol monitoring and road safety technology. The company specializes in alcohol interlock devices designed to prevent individuals from starting a vehicle if alcohol is detected on their breath. LifeSafer has helped more than 2 million customers comply with court and licensing requirements while supporting safer roads. Known for its reliable, user-friendly technology and dedicated customer support, LifeSafer operates across the United States and is rapidly expanding its global presence to serve communities worldwide.For more information, visit https://lifesaferinterlock.com.au/state-interlock-programs/western-australia-interlock/

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