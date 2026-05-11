The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) successfully hosted a Commercial Vehicle Town Hall, welcoming nearly one hundred attendees to the Chattahoochee Tech North Metro Campus in Acworth on April 29th. The event brought together industry professionals, safety advocates, and government partners for an informative and collaborative discussion on commercial vehicle operations and safety.

The Town Hall featured a series of presentations focused on commercial vehicle safety, highlighting best practices, regulatory updates, and the shared responsibility of ensuring safe roadways across Georgia. Attendees also participated in a dynamic panel discussion emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining high safety standards within the commercial transportation industry.

“This town hall reinforced the strength of our partnerships with CDL stakeholders and underscored our shared commitment to highway safety. By working together and continuing to educate all motorists on safely sharing the road with commercial motor vehicles, we are making meaningful progress toward safer highways for everyone,” said DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon.

Representatives from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) provided valuable insights on federal safety initiatives and compliance requirements. In addition, the program addressed the important issue of human trafficking, raising awareness about how commercial drivers can play a key role in identifying and reporting suspicious activity.

DDS remains committed to partnering with stakeholders at all levels to promote safety, education, and awareness within the commercial driving community. The success of this Town Hall reflects the agency’s ongoing efforts to engage with industry leaders and strengthen Georgia’s transportation network.

Another CDL Town Hall is planned for early July in Macon.

Please visit dds.georgia.gov and create a personal Online Account to receive alerts concerning your license status.