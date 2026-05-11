Governor Hochul Highlights Investments in FY 2027 State Budget That Put New York on the Path to Delivering Universal Child Care

Grand Street Settlement Chief Executive Officer Robert Cordero said, “We’re grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and the State for the deep commitment to make universal child care a reality for New Yorkers. Grand Street Settlement is excited to work alongside the State to ensure this system provides living wages for early childhood educators, strengthens the workforce pipeline, and creates smart partnerships that make child care part of every community.”

President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York Sharon Greenberger said, “We applaud the Governor and State Legislature for prioritizing childcare in this year’s budget. Getting the State on the path for universal childcare signals to families that New York values high-quality, safe learning environment. Affordable childcare is the right step in making New York more affordable for families and for setting children on the right educational path.”

In this State Budget, Governor Hochul is putting New York State on a concrete path to universal, affordable child care, beginning with committing to investments that will support the delivery of affordable child care to up to 100,000 additional children.

The Governor's landmark investment will increase funding by $1.7 billion bringing the total FY27 investment to $4.5 billion for child care and pre-kindergarten services statewide.