Public Information Meeting or Removal of Retaining Walls in Central Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the replacement or removal of multiple retaining walls in Cromwell, Glastonbury, and Wolcott on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom, and registration is required. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For a full list of the retaining walls, instructions on accessing the meeting, and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTProject0171-0496.

“This series of projects will modernize our roadways with updated safety standards that will replace or remove multiple retaining walls,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Francisco Fadul. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed project include slope easements and temporary construction easements.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $13 million. The project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 859 2871 8808. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Francisco Fadul at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov or 860-594-2078.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to DOTProject0171-0496@ct.gov, 860-594-2020, or Francisco Fadul at Francisco.Fadul@ct.gov or 860-594-2078. Please reference the respective town and Project No. 0171-0496 in the email or voicemail.