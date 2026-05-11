ATTORNEY MOMS REFLECT ON MOTHER'S DAY AND THE 'MYTH' OF WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Profile Litigators Follow For Florida attorney mothers, this Mother’s Day is not simply about flowers, cards or a quiet brunch squeezed between deadlines. It's about the years of choices, sacrifices, guilt, grace and joy that come with raising children while building careers in one of the most demanding professions. 9 minute read May 08, 2026 at 07:50 PM

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