Downtown Delray Heats Up: New Restaurants, Retailers and Experiences Fuel Continued Growth

DDA Logo Tropical Smokehouse Luxe Studio

Wave of openings and highly anticipated concepts further cement the Village by the Sea as one of South Florida’s most dynamic lifestyle destinations

Downtown Delray Beach continues to evolve in exciting ways, with a steady influx of new businesses that enhance the energy and diversity of our community” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Delray Beach is turning up the energy with an exciting influx of new restaurants, retailers, and lifestyle concepts, alongside a strong pipeline of upcoming openings that continue to elevate the district’s reputation as a must-visit destination.From buzzy dining spots and artisan cafés to curated boutiques and wellness experiences, the latest wave of openings reflects the ongoing evolution of the “Village by the Sea” into a vibrant, all-day destination for residents and visitors alike.Recently opened in Downtown Delray Beach:-Aho Atelier (426 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Barcelona Wine Bar (22 W. Atlantic Ave., Suite 140)-Chambre D’Aromes (502 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Chatime (331 E. Atlantic Ave.)-ChillRx (256 SE 5th Ave.)-CR8 Health (200 NE 2nd Ave., Suite 104)-Dip n Crepe (301 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill (105 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Coffee Beans and Greens (400 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Harvey Insurance Agency (26 NW 6th Ave., Suite 5)-JetSet Pilates (269 NE 2nd Ave)-Luxe Studio (290 SE 6th Ave., Suite 3)-Polar Shake (822 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Selini (502 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Sky Boutique Florida (1204 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Tartelette Patisserie (506 E. Atlantic Ave.)-The Blue Mussel (425 E. Atlantic Ave.)-Tropical Smokehouse (524 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Troy’s BBQ (400 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (20 S. Swinton Ave.)-Yoga Joint (29 SE 4th Ave.)Coming soon to Downtown Delray Beach:-Delray Beach Craft Brewing (33 SE 3rd Ave.)-Double Knot (22 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Drinking Pig BBQ (22 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Dunkin’ (540 W. Atlantic Ave.)-Maman (40 S. Swinton Ave.)“Downtown Delray Beach continues to evolve in exciting ways, with a steady influx of new businesses that enhance the energy and diversity of our community,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority . “From standout dining concepts to unique retail and wellness experiences, this growth reflects the strong demand and ongoing appeal of Downtown Delray as a destination for both locals and visitors.”About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

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