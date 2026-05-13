The Pinnacle Kigali Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World™

The Pinnacle Kigali Ishami View The Pinnacle Kigali Exterior The Pinnacle Kigali Logo The Pinnacle Kigali Angels Nest Room The Pinnacle Kigali Poolside

Becoming Rwanda’s first SLH member, the boutique retreat redefines the city stay in East Africa

We are honoured to join SLH as its first-ever member in Rwanda, a community that values the same independence and character that define The Pinnacle” — Sheila Kyarisiima, Founder and Owner of The Pinnacle Kigali

KIGALI, KIGALI PROVINCE, RWANDA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Kigali , Rwanda’s pioneering ultra-luxury city retreat, has joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), becoming the first property in the country to join the global portfolio of more than 700 independent hotels. Selected for its intimate scale and distinctive character, the retreat invites guests to discover the beauty of Kigali—one of Africa’s most compelling yet often overlooked capitals.“We are delighted to welcome The Pinnacle Kigali to the SLH portfolio, which represents an exciting 2026 hotel opening, first of its kind hotel in the Rwandan capital and new destination for Small Luxury Hotels of the World in Africa” said Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “The vision brought to life by Sheila Kyarisiima exemplifies the independently minded ethos of SLH, as an intimate, luxurious, characterful escape, deeply rooted in place, that we know will resonate with SLH guests.”Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Kyarisiima, The Pinnacle Kigali was originally envisioned as a private residence for her family. However, as the project evolved, Sheila recognized a void in the capital’s hospitality landscape: the lack of an urban destination that matched the prestige of Rwanda’s luxury mountain lodges. She reimagined the space as an intimate resort, designed to encourage travelers to linger in the city’s vibrant arts, culture and cuisine, rather than merely passing through on the way to gorilla trekking.“We are honoured to join SLH as its first-ever member in Rwanda, a community that values the same independence and character that define The Pinnacle,” Kyarisiima notes. “Our goal has always been to provide the highest standards of luxury and guest wellbeing that SLH celebrates, and we look forward to introducing the very best of Rwandan hospitality.”The retreat features just nine guest rooms, each individually appointed with bespoke furnishings, deep soaking tubs, smart lighting, and curated pan-African art. Despite its intimate scale, the hotel offers an extensive collection of amenities, including a saltwater infinity pool, a full-service spa and wellness center, and a modern fitness facility. For entertainment and relaxation, guests can enjoy a 21-seat Dolby Atmos private cinema, a four-lane bowling alley, a games lounge, and a curated library.Additionally, the hotel’s team gladly arranges tailored city experiences, including visits to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Kandt House Museum, as well as opportunities for deeper immersion in Kigali’s creative life through the Kigali Cultural Village and Niyo Arts Center. Guests can also discover local culture via guided walks in Nyamirambo, a visit to Kimironko Market, or contemporary Rwandan design at Wear Made in Rwanda.Dining at The Pinnacle is a multi-sensory experience spread across four distinct venues. The signature Ishami Rooftop serves Afro-Asian fusion and teppanyaki with panoramic views of the city skyline, while other menus draw inspiration from pan-European and Mediterranean flavors. The property is also home to the Pinnacle Private Members Lounge, a social and business hub that brings together entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural leaders, offering exclusive access to premium amenities and programming.The Pinnacle Kigali is intentionally positioned as the ideal two-night city retreat before or after gorilla trekking, combining restorative time on property with curated explorations of Rwanda’s capital. Guests traveling to Rwanda’s gorilla highlands can return to the property on departure day through a complimentary “Departure Amenity,” granting full access to hotel facilities to refresh, dine, or relax in the spa before their flight. Guests also have the option to book a day-use rate for access to a private room before their departure.In addition, each stay includes a suite of bespoke services and amenities valued at $1,400 for Room reservations and $1,800 for Suite reservations, based on double occupancy. These include VIP airport meet-and-greet and expedited clearance, private transfers to and from the hotel, and dedicated personal butler service. Guests also receive a 30-minute massage per person for Room reservations (60 minutes for Suite), as well as laundry and post-trek shoe care as part of the experience.Nightly rates start at $3,090, while day-use rates begin at $1,545. Reservations for 2026 are available at www.slh.com/hotels/the-pinnacle-kigali

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