ROB LIEFELD ANNOUNCES 'SUMMER OF YOUNGBLOOD' YOUNGBLOOD #100 TO FEATURE COVERS BY MARK SILVESTRI AND ROBERT KIRKMAN

ROBERT KIRKMAN COVER FOR YOUNGBLOOD 100

YOUNGBLOOD #100 TO FEATURE COVERS BY MARK SILVESTRI AND ROBERT KIRKMAN; BADROCK RETURNS IN SOLO TITLE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASSETS FOR DOWNLOAD HERE (CREDIT ROB LIEFELD)Comic book icon and Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld is thrilled to announce the “Summer of Youngblood,” a season-long celebration marking the monumental return and expansion of the franchise that launched the Image Revolution. The festivities kick off with the landmark Youngblood #100, featuring a breathtaking array of variant covers from Image Comics Partners and Founders. Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Erik Larsen, Jim Valentino, Whilce Portacio, and Robert Kirkman releasing on June 10th via Image Comics. . These are the industry’s top titans, and in a historic moment for comic fans, Image Comics co-founder and Top Cow CEO Mark Silvestri provides his first-ever rendition of Youngblood as a variant cover for issue #100.“Marc’s cover is special; it’s an absolute stunner. I’ve literally waited 34 years for this.” Said Rob Liefeld, “Silvestri has never illustrated these characters, which makes it a real event for the fans as well as me. I told him that I have to retire now. I’ll never, ever do better than this. It’s one in a million. Marc is my favorite artist, and this cover is monumental.”Joining Silvestri as a first-time Youngblood cover artist is The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, who steps away from his writing desk to provide a rare and highly sought-after piece of cover art for the centennial issue. These covers, alongside contributions from other superstar artists, make Youngblood #100 one of the season's most anticipated releases.“Having Robert Kirkman join the Youngblood #100 cover party? I had high hopes, and he just blew me away.” Liefeld continues. “I can’t stop smiling. Each of these covers, crafted by these comic book legends, is just so humbling. It shows that the energy surrounding Youngblood is surging. This isn't just a milestone, it’s a powerful union that celebrates a Golden Age that launched the company 34 years back.”“YOUNGBLOOD is one of the most important independent comics ever published. It started the Image revolution and paved the way for everything that followed.” Added Robert Kirkman. “As a corporate superteam that uses media manipulation and treats its heroes as celebrities you can find its DNA in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, THE BOYS, INVINCIBLE and dozens of other modern superhero takes. The influence of Rob Liefeld's creation reaches far and wide into all aspects of the entertainment industry. I was honored Rob allowed me to be some small part of his epic and historic 100th issue celebration.”BADROCK REBORNThe Summer of Youngblood isn't just about the team. Fan-favorite powerhouse Badrock breaks out, grabbing the spotlight for his own spotlight series. This July, Badrock #1 hits stands, featuring the massive, granite- skinned hero in a solo adventure that promises to shake the foundations of the Extreme Universe.The new series explores the heavy burden Badrock carries into his personal life as his family is compromised as a result of his high profile. Liefeld is joined by a bold new artist, Seth Damoose. “I’ve been following Seth’s work for years; he was the only artist I envisioned for a Badrock series. He’s an incredible storyteller and illustrator. Fans are in for a huge treat.”“Badrock is the heart of Youngblood,” Liefeld continued. “Giving him his own title allows us to go deeper into his character, his humor, and his sheer power. If you’re a fan of high-stakes, high-octane action that is loaded with laughs, this is the book you’ve been waiting for.”Youngblood #100 and Badrock #1 will be available at local comic book shops and digital platforms this summer. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the Summer of Youngblood.For Rob Liefeld:Paul ChristensenPaul@palpublicrelations.comFor Image Comics:Kat Salazarkatsalazar@imagecomics.com

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