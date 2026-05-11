Update No. 1: VSP provides update on Norwich death investigation
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
Vermont State Police provides update on Norwich death
investigation
NORWICH,
Vermont (Monday, May 11, 2026) — As the investigation continues, the Vermont
State Police is able to identify the deceased woman as Noel A. Neely, 82, a
resident of the home on Douglas Hill Road where the incident occurred.
This case
remains open and active. The state police is working is in close communication
with the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding the details and
circumstances of the case. Due to the ongoing investigation, VSP will be
releasing no further details at this time.
Anyone with
information that could assist in this matter is asked to call the Royalton
Barracks at 802-234-9933 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
***Initial
news release, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026***
The Vermont
State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Windsor County town of
Norwich.
The investigation
began at about 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, when police received a report of
a deceased woman at a property at 48 Douglas Hill Rd. First responders located
a woman dead inside the residence.
Initial
investigation indicates the woman’s death occurred under potentially suspicious
circumstances. Everyone associated with this matter is accounted for, and there
is no identified danger to the public.
The
victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in
Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The state
police will release the identity of the deceased female following further
investigation and notification of relatives.
This
investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State
Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search
Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit, with assistance from the
Norwich Police Department.
VSP asks
that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Royalton
Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further
details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as
the investigation continues.
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