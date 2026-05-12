WIN Learning Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Career Readiness

WIN Learning is trusted by educators, workforce development agencies, and policy leaders to support over 10 million learners around the globe.

KINGSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN Learning , a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, is celebrating thirty years in business.WIN Learning was founded in Kingston, Tennessee in 1996 with a clear mission in mind: to help individuals build the foundational academic and employability skills needed for success in work and life. WIN focused on bridging the gap between education and employment by teaching practical, workplace-relevant skills in the context of real-world careers.In its earliest years, WIN Learning concentrated on researching and developing math, reading, and data analysis skills workbooks that could be used by adult learners, at-risk youth, and workforce development programs. The company designed its learning objectives around real workplace expectations through job profiling initiatives and grounded them in nationally recognized labor-market frameworks. This employer-informed approach helped position WIN as a trusted partner for workforce agencies and educational institutions seeking measurable, skills-based career readiness outcomes.By the late 1990s and early 2000s, WIN Learning began exploring how to deliver their curriculum online to make career readiness instruction accessible across the nation and around the world. In 1998, WIN began its first statewide partnership with the state of Kentucky, implementing the Kentucky Employability Certificate for adult learners across the state. The Kentucky partnership continues today, including several courseware offerings and two state-sponsored credentials, The Kentucky Career Readiness Certificate and the Kentucky Essential Skills Certificate.Other partnerships soon followed, most notably the founding of Florida Ready to Work in 2006, a state-funded career readiness program that offers WIN’s courseware and assessments to school districts, workforce agencies, adult education programs, and corrections facilities.In the 2010s and early 2020s, WIN built and released the WIN Career Readiness System, a state-of-the-art e-learning platform that allows students to interact with WIN’s courses and teachers to track their progress and learning gains. Today, WIN has served more than 10 million learners around the world, and WIN’s suite of products has grown to include online curriculum and assessments for academic skills, soft skills, and digital skills. Each of WIN’s career readiness assessment solutions result in a nationally recognized credential, endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council.“Looking back on the past 30 years, I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and how much we’ve grown as a company,” said WIN CEO and founder Dr. Teresa Chasteen-Dunn. “We truly believe in career readiness for all, and as we look to the future, WIN will continue to evolve to ensure that our learners have the skills they need to succeed no matter what career they choose.”To learn more about WIN’s history and Dr. Teresa Chasteen-Dunn’s journey with the company, you can listen to her interview on the NWRC Workforce Talks podcast About WIN LearningSince 1996, WIN has provided career readiness solutions to develop pathways for students’ and job seekers’ careers, whether they are college, trade school, military, or workplace bound. WIN’s e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million learners worldwide have used WIN’s career-focused courseware and credentials to transform their futures. For more information, visit www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

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