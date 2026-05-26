Acute Behavioral Health Introduces Grant Gardens Residential Treatment Facility

Leading children’s mental health provider expands footprint in West Virginia, ensuring access to residential psychiatric health services for male youth

We are committed to making a measurable difference in their lives and empowering them with the tools they need for a healthy, stable future.” — Acute Behavioral Health CEO, Mike McCulla

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acute Behavioral Health (ABH), a behavioral health provider for youth and adolescents, has finalized the acquisition of a residential treatment facility in Ona, West Virginia. Formerly owned and managed by Pressley Ridge, the new facility, named Grant Gardens, will continue to provide residential treatment services for male youth, ages 13-17, who have been referred by mental health professionals and require treatment under supervised living arrangements.

Grant Gardens will be overseen by highly qualified, compassionate mental health professionals and nursing professionals. Residents will continue to receive an individualized care plan and their appropriate school-grade-level educational services during treatment. ABH also has plans to expand the facility’s continuum of services to further Grant Gardens’ mission to preserve a young person’s relationship with their family and community.

Pressley Ridge has long been recognized in West Virginia for its quality and breadth of service for children with behavioral or psychiatric needs, the foster care community, and other community-based services promoting the welfare of youth. As a 501(c)3 organization, their strategic plan is to transition away from residential treatment services and focus more resources on foster care/kinship care and community-based services.

Acute Behavioral Health CEO Mike McCulla says, “Grant Garden’s treatment program, team culture, and values align perfectly with our mission to provide intensive trauma-informed treatment care. Our primary focus is on lowering levels of care as quickly as clinically possible so that these boys and young men can safely return home. We are committed to making a measurable difference in their lives and empowering them with the tools they need for a healthy, stable future.”

Pressley Ridge President and CEO Susanne Cole says, “We look forward to partnering with Acute Behavioral Health by providing a continuum of care for youth being served by Grant Gardens as they transition from residential care to either a lower level of care or a return to their home. With this change, we are strengthening our continuum of care for families in West Virginia without disruption to the stability of the families we now serve.”

Acute Behavioral Health is a growing Nashville-based health care company focused on developing short-term residential psychiatric treatment for children and adolescents. The company’s mission is to stabilize behavior through innovative and compassionate treatment for the purpose of helping youth rejoin their families and have a productive life.

For more information about Acute Behavioral Health, visit acutebehavioral.com.

About Acute Behavioral Health

Acute Behavioral Health (ABH) is a healthcare platform for psychiatric residential programs and outpatient behavioral health centers for young people. ABH programs align with the Federal Family First Prevention Services Act’s initiative toward keeping children with their families and reducing the number of children who are placed in state custody simply to access treatment. Learn more by visiting acutebehavioral.com.

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