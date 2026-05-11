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Composer Randy Edelman Steps Into The Light By Returning to Carnegie Hall for Landmark Third Performance on 12/19/26

Randy Edelman Plays Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall - Randy Edelman

Randy Edelman steps from behind Hollywood’s biggest scores onto the stage again, returning to Carnegie Hall Dec. 19, 2026 for a landmark live performance.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed composer, songwriter, and performer Randy Edelman will return to the world-renowned Carnegie Hall on December 19, 2026, marking his third performance at one of the most prestigious concert venues in the world.

Known internationally for composing some of cinema’s most recognizable and emotionally powerful scores, Edelman’s body of work includes music from films such as The Last of the Mohicans, Gettysburg, Kindergarten Cop, and The Mask. Over the course of his celebrated Hollywood career, Edelman became known for creating sweeping orchestral themes that helped define some of the most memorable moments in modern film.

In recent years, however, Edelman has expanded beyond the traditional role of film composer by bringing his music directly to live audiences through a unique concert experience combining storytelling, piano performance, vocals, and cinematic music. His performances have appeared on celebrated stages including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Grand Ole Opry House.

Audiences attending Edelman’s live performances experience not only the iconic film music itself, but also the artist behind the compositions. The concerts showcase the personal and creative journey of a musician whose career spans film, television, Broadway, and popular music.

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most respected composers, Edelman established himself as a successful songwriter and performer. His songwriting credits include “Weekend in New England,” made famous by Barry Manilow, and “Isn’t It a Shame,” recorded by Patti LaBelle. His early career included performing in Broadway pit orchestras, touring as a music director, and building an international audience across Europe and Japan.

Edelman’s December 19, 2026 return to Carnegie Hall represents another milestone in a career that continues to evolve across multiple generations of music and entertainment audiences.

Additional information about Randy Edelman, upcoming performances, and official announcements may be found at Randy Edelman Official Website

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Composer Randy Edelman Steps Into The Light By Returning to Carnegie Hall for Landmark Third Performance on 12/19/26

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