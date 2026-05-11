2-377 PFAR Claims Top Honors at Army Best Redleg Competition

FORT SILL, Okla. — Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, earned top honors during the U.S. Army’s Best Redleg Competition at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, May 4-8, 2026. Representing the division against artillery units from across the Army, the Arctic Angels secured first place in both the M777 Howitzer Section and Fire Direction Center categories, showcasing technical expertise, teamwork and lethality under pressure.

The annual competition tests artillery Soldiers on physical endurance, weapons proficiency, tactical knowledge and the ability to rapidly execute fire missions in demanding conditions. The 11th Airborne Division sent one seven-Soldier M777 howitzer section, one five-Soldier fire direction center team and one three-Soldier fire support team to compete in the event, representing the division against some of the Army’s top field artillery formations.

Competitions like the Best Redleg Competition allow Soldiers to demonstrate their proficiency, professionalism and readiness against the Army’s best field artillery teams outside of their day-to-day training and exercises. The event also provides an opportunity for units to validate technical skills, build cohesion and sharpen warfighting capabilities in a demanding and competitive environment.

For the Paratroopers of 2-377 PFAR, the victory highlighted the division’s continued focus on readiness and warfighting excellence in austere environments.

“Not only did they compete, they showed professionalism, commitment, and discipline!” said Lt. Col. Patrick Caruso, commander of 2nd Battalion, 377th PFAR.

Competitors were evaluated on artillery gunnery tasks, fire direction procedures, tactical movement, physical fitness and warrior tasks designed to simulate combat conditions.

The winning M777 section demonstrated speed and accuracy while operating the lightweight 155 mm howitzer system, while the Fire Direction Center team rapidly processed fire missions and delivered accurate targeting data under strict time constraints. The fire support team synchronized fires and maneuver during tactical scenarios replicating battlefield conditions.

“Our 2-377 PFAR Paratroopers dominated the field at Fort Sill, proving that ‘Arctic Tough’ isn’t just a motto, it’s a standard of excellence that translates to any environment,” said Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Taking first place in both the M777 Howitzer Section and Fire Direction Center categories against the Army’s best is a testament to the professionalism and lethality of this division. These Redlegs are officially the most lethal field artillerymen in the Army!”

The achievement adds to a growing list of accomplishments for the 11th Airborne Division as the formation continues to modernize and refine its ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in Arctic and Indo-Pacific environments.